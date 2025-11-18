FrontFundr Announces Record FY2025 Results as More Canadians Discover Private Market Investments

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading online private markets platform, today announced record results for fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, demonstrating strong momentum across revenue, investment volume, and community growth as it continues to redefine access to private markets.

Record-Breaking Performance in FY2025

FrontFundr achieved $1.85 million in revenue, up 60% from FY2024, while nearing break-even EBITDA with a loss of just $45,000 compared to –$1.25 million last year. The platform processed $81.4 million in investment volume, a 45% increase over the prior year, and facilitated 5,729 transactions, nearly double FY2024 levels.

The FrontFundr community also grew significantly, reaching 58,335 registered users and 20,148 active investors, up 24% and 28% respectively. High-profile campaigns from companies such as Edison Motors (raised CAD 6.9 million) and Blossom Social (raised CAD 1.93 million in under a week — Canada’s most successful equity crowdfunding campaign) were key drivers of this growth.

Strong Momentum into FY2026

FrontFundr has started FY2026 with record momentum, generating $255,200 in revenue for October, exceeding monthly targets by 68%. Early highlights include Gander Social, Canada’s homegrown social media platform, which raised over CAD 1 million from 1,300+ investors in its first two weeks, marking the platform’s third-largest launch week ever.

Driving Innovation in Private Markets

North American private markets are expanding rapidly, with private equity deal value projected to exceed US$1 trillion in 2025 (Statista), and Canadian private equity investment reaching C$27.5 billion in 2024 (CVCA Intelligence). Despite this growth, most high-growth private companies remain unavailable to retail investors. FrontFundr bridges this gap by providing everyday Canadians with access to early-stage and growth-stage companies that were previously only accessible to wealthy investors.

“FrontFundr continues to lead the evolution of the democratization of the Canadian private markets, delivering record results while providing investors and founders with new opportunities to connect, transact, and grow,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO.

Key Milestones and Recognition

FrontFundr celebrates 10 years since its first investment was processed through its platform in May 2015, marking a decade of democratizing access to private capital in Canada. FY2025 was a record-breaking year, fueled by historic campaigns, strong investor engagement, and platform growth. The inaugural Community Capital Report 2024 highlighted the impact of equity crowdfunding, with the 2025 report expected March–April 2026 to showcase ongoing trends, platform growth, and investor activity. The milestone year also garnered national media coverage, including Canadian SME, Fintech Observer, Crowdfunding Insider, Canadian Fintech, and Global Fintech Insider, reaching over 70,000 readers and reinforcing FrontFundr’s leadership in Canada’s private markets.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets platform, empowering retail and accredited investors to access investment opportunities in early-stage and growth-stage private companies. The platform has grown to over 58,000 users, processed $314 million in investments, and facilitated more than 32,000 individual investments. FrontFundr uniquely connects investors with high-growth companies that were once only available to institutions, helping founders raise capital while creating meaningful opportunities for Canadians nationwide. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com .

