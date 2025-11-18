Metaverse Industry Research Report 2025-2035: Market to Grow Rapidly as AGI, AR, VR, and Blockchain Drive Immersive, Real-Time Digital Experiences Blending Physical and Virtual Worlds

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Infrastructure, Hardware, Software, Services, Platform, Technology, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metaverse market size is estimated to grow from USD 124.87 billion in 2025, to USD 6.27 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 42.78% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Metaverse is a space where virtual and physical components come together to create experiences that closely resemble real life. This area is expected to grow considerably due to advancements in artificial general intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, and virtual reality applications. The metaverse is envisioned as an engaging, interconnected digital universe, allowing users to communicate and collaborate with microprocessors in real time, blurring the distinctions between the real and virtual realms.

Additionally, the metaverse is seen as a crucial component of Web 3.0, which aims to decentralize the internet and empower users with greater control over their digital assets and interactions. Consequently, the metaverse facilitates the emergence of innovative and transformative technologies by various companies. Organizations are already leveraging virtual reality for employee training, utilizing augmented reality to enhance product design and manufacturing, and employing digital twins to manage and optimize physical entities.

In addition, metaverse presents new opportunities for advertising, virtual events, and immersive entertainment, making it a key investment sector for technology leaders such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Metaverse Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Infrastructure

Based on infrastructure, the global metaverse market is segmented into chips and processors, cloud and edge infrastructure, cybersecurity, and network capabilities. According to estimates, currently, cloud and edge infrastructure segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the swift growth of cloud infrastructure, which acts as a key factor driving the metaverse market, as cloud computing solutions offer scalable and cost-efficient methods for hosting and providing immersive experiences to users on a range of devices and platforms.

Market Share by Hardware

Based on hardware, the metaverse market is segmented into augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) devices, extended reality (XR) hardware, holographic displays and other hardware. According to estimates, currently, Augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) device captures the majority of the market and this trend is unlikely to change in future.

Market Share by Software

Based on software, the metaverse market is segmented into asset creation tools, avatar development, programming engines and virtual platforms. According to estimates, currently, virtual platforms capture the majority share of the market. However, due to the rising demand for personalized virtual experiences, the increasing popularity of online gaming, and the potential for improved customer engagement and interaction across several sectors, such as e-commerce, healthcare in the metaverse, and education, the avatar development segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Services

Based on services, the metaverse market is segmented into asset marketplaces, financial services and user experiences. According to estimates, currently, asset marketplaces capture the majority share of the market and this trend is unlikely to change in future.

Market Share by Platform

Based on platform, the metaverse market is segmented into desktop, headset and mobile. According to estimates, currently, mobile segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its accessibility, intuitive user interface, social connectivity, ability to use it on the move, and the lower entry barriers when compared to desktop or specialized VR/AR systems.

Market Share by Technology

Based on technology, the metaverse market is segmented into augmented reality (AR), blockchain, mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR). According to estimates, currently, augmented reality and virtual reality segment captures the majority share of the market. However, mixed reality segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Application

Based on application, the metaverse market is segmented into content creation and social media, events and conference, gaming, and online shopping. According to estimates, currently, content creation and social media segment captures the majority share of the market.

Market Share by Geography

Based on geographical regions, the metaverse market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Metaverse Market: Research Coverage

The report on the metaverse market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the metaverse market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] infrastructure, [B] hardware, [C] software, [D] services, [E] platform, [F] technology, [G] application and [H] geography.

An in-depth analysis of the metaverse market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] infrastructure, [B] hardware, [C] software, [D] services, [E] platform, [F] technology, [G] application and [H] geography. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the metaverse market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the metaverse market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the metaverse market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B] company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the metaverse market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B] company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the metaverse industry.

An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the metaverse industry. Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the metaverse domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the metaverse domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the metaverse market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

Players in Metaverse Market Profiled in the Report Include

Apple

Autodesk

ByteDance

Decentraland

Epic Games

Google

Lilith Games

Magic Leap

Meta

Microsoft

NetEase

Nextech AR Solutions

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Roblox

Samsung

Sandbox VR

Tencent

The Sandbox

Unity Technologies

