Precision Fermentation Industry Research Report 2025-2035 | Opportunities Driven by the Demand for Sustainable, Animal-free Products in Food, Pharma, and Cosmetics

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Fermentation Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Microbe, Type of Ingredient, Type of Fermentation, Type of Application, Type of End User, Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision fermentation market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.94 billion in 2025, to USD 267.64 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 43.75% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Precision fermentation refers to a technique that utilizes microbial hosts like yeast or bacteria to create specific ingredients or final products such as fats, proteins, and enzymes. This age-old method has been employed to produce alcoholic beverages and improve the nutritional quality and bioavailability of various foods, ranging from yogurt to tempeh.

In recent decades, the increasing demand for protein, particularly plant-based protein, has amplified opportunities for growth in the precision fermentation market. The precision fermentation sector is currently undergoing a significant transformation, as this technique is recognized as one of the most efficient ways to generate high-quality, sustainable, and animal-free ingredients for a variety of food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications.

Moreover, the rising trend toward sustainable food production and greater awareness of the advantages of plant-based alternative proteins and nutritious foods has led to a surge in market demand. In response, industry stakeholders are using advanced technologies similar to synthetic biology and genetic engineering to satisfy the growing need for sustainable alternative protein products. As a result, the precision fermentation market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market, due to elevated consumer awareness regarding healthy food ingredients and a growing trend toward veganism among people in the area. However, the market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increased emphasis on environmental issues and sustainable farming practices.

Precision Fermentation Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Microbe

Based on type of microbe, the global precision fermentation market is segmented into algae, bacteria, fungi, and yeast. According to estimates, currently, yeast segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its adaptability and effectiveness in generating a diverse array of proteins, including whey and casein protein, egg protein, and others, which increases demand across multiple sectors, from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals.

However, fungi segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector, where fungal microorganisms are crucial for producing bioactive compounds, including antibiotics and agents that lower cholesterol.

Market Share by Type of Ingredient

Based on type of ingredient, the precision fermentation market is segmented into collagen protein, egg white, enzymes, heme protein, whey & casein protein, and others. According to estimates, currently, whey & casein protein segment capture the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that these proteins are frequently utilized in creating dairy substitutes such as milk, cheese, and yogurt without the use of animals. Consequently, the increasing awareness surrounding vegan and animal-free food production is expected to boost market growth. However, egg white proteins segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Fermentation

Based on type of fermentation, the precision fermentation market is segmented into biomass fermentation, precision fermentation, and traditional fermentation. According to estimates, currently, precision fermentation segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on high-value ingredients such as proteins, enzymes, and specific compounds aimed at particular consumer groups. However, traditional fermentation segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the precision fermentation market is segmented into dairy alternatives, egg alternatives, meat & seafood, and others. According to estimates, currently, egg alternatives segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the strong demand for egg alternatives in baking, cooking, and food formulation. However, dairy alternative segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of precision fermentation to produce dairy proteins like casein and whey without relying on cows.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the precision fermentation market is segmented into cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. According to estimates, currently, food & beverage industry captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for plant-based foods and proteins worldwide. However, the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Precision Fermentation Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the precision fermentation market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of microbe, [B] type of ingredient, [C] type of fermentation, [D] type of application, [E] type of end user, and [F] geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the precision fermentation market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of microbe, [B] type of ingredient, [C] type of fermentation, [D] type of application, [E] type of end user, and [F] geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the precision fermentation market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the precision fermentation market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the precision fermentation market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B]company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the precision fermentation market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B]company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Players in Precision Fermentation Market Profiled in the Report Include

Clara Foods

Eden Brew

Formo

Ginkgo Bioworks

Impossible Food

Legendairy Foods

Modern Meadow

Moo Free

Motif FoodWorks

Mycorena

New Culture

Triton Algae Innovation

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in precision fermentation market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gr7t4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment