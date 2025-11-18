RegTech Industry Research Report 2025-2035: $115.5 Bn Market Accelerates as Financial Sector Digital Transformation and Rising Regulatory Demands Drive Adoption of AI-Enabled Compliance Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RegTech Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regtech market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.69 billion in 2025, to USD 115.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.62% during the forecast period, till 2035.

RegTech, stands for regulatory technology, refers to the application of technology to assist businesses in adhering to regulations in a more efficient and effective manner. The primary aim of regtech is to enhance and automate processes related to compliance, risk management, and regulatory tasks. The 2008 global financial crisis served as a pivotal event that inspired the emergence of regtech companies. In response, numerous regulators and governments around the globe implemented new laws to avert a similar crisis in the future. This increase in compliance costs for businesses has heightened the demand for more efficient, technology-driven solutions like regtech.

Recognizing the necessity for such technology, regtech companies began supporting financial institutions in meeting regulatory demands by providing advanced tools and services for compliance management. The swift advancement of technology and the rising threat of fraudulent activities have broadened the regtech market's scope.

Additionally, the digital transformation within financial services and the escalating regulatory requirements are propelling market growth. Importantly, the financial sector is the primary industry that relies heavily on regtech solutions and services, mainly due to its rapid digital transformation that has intensified the focus on data management, automation, and insights driven by artificial intelligence.

As a result, industry participants are seizing the opportunity presented by the increasing demand for regulatory reporting solutions by utilizing financial technology innovations to provide compliance automation tools and anti-money laundering solutions. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain have bolstered the capabilities of regtech offerings. Additionally, driven by the rising trend of cloud-based regtech solutions and the necessity for real-time risk management, the regtech market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Regtech Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the global regtech market is segmented into solution and service. According to estimates, currently, solution segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the significant demand for compliance management solutions.

However, services segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is linked to the demand for professional services and expertise in managing tools and regulatory change management solutions in a cost-effective way.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on type of deployment, the regtech market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. According to estimates, currently, cloud-based deployment segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for cloud-based regtech solutions and advantages like scalability, flexibility, and the ability to process data in real-time.

Additionally, a significant characteristic of cloud platforms is their capability to integrate seamlessly with other emerging technologies such as AI. The demand for cloud solutions is further enhanced by advancements in machine learning and big data analytics. However, on-premises segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the regtech market is segmented into anti-money laundering & fraud management, identity management, regulatory intelligence, regulatory reporting, and risk & compliance management. According to estimates, currently, risk & compliance management segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the widespread applicability across various industries, particularly in the finance, healthcare, insurance, and legal sectors.

Additionally, the rising complexity of regulations and the expenses associated with non-compliance drive the demand for solutions that can streamline compliance practices and manage risks, thus boosting market growth. However, anti-money laundering & fraud management segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the regtech market is segmented into BFSI, government, insurance, IT & telecom, non-financial, and others. According to estimates, currently, BFSI industry captures the majority share of the market. Numerous organizations, including banks, insurance firms, and investment companies, are required to adhere to a broad spectrum of regulations ranging from know your customer (KYC) to anti-money laundering.

Further, the healthcare sector is increasingly implementing regtech and identity access management solutions to comply with patient privacy regulations and detect billing fraud. Consequently, the healthcare industry is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the regtech market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market.

However, the market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in Asia, particularly those that are developing, are undergoing a digital transformation where nearly all business sectors are adopting advanced risk assessment technologies to streamline their operations. Regarding compliance technology in finance, governments in the region continue to enforce regulations concerning data breaches and fraud, which is contributing to the growth of the regtech market in this area.

Regtech Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the regtech market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of component, [B] type of deployment, [C] type of application, [D] type of end user, and [E] geographical regions

An in-depth analysis of the regtech market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of component, [B] type of deployment, [C] type of application, [D] type of end user, and [E] geographical regions Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the regtech market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the regtech market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the regtech market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B]company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the regtech market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B]company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in regtech industry.

An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in regtech industry. Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the regtech domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the regtech domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players. Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the regtech market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including [A] year of initiative, [B] type of initiative, [C] geographical distribution and [D] most active players.

An overview of the recent developments made in the regtech market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including [A] year of initiative, [B] type of initiative, [C] geographical distribution and [D] most active players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the regtech market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the regtech market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in RegTech Market Profiled in the Report

Clara Foods

Eden Brew

Formo

Ginkgo Bioworks

Impossible Food

Legendairy Foods

Modern Meadow

Moo Free

Motif FoodWorks

Mycorena

New Culture

Triton Algae Innovation

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b23lpb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment