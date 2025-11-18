Smart Money Moves Early - Jump.meme Emerges as the Multi-Chain Meme Launchpad of the New Cycle

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jump.meme announces its entry into the next cycle of Web3 growth as a multi-chain MemeFi and SocialFi platform built to eliminate rug-pull risk, decentralize token ownership, and turn meme culture into fully tradeable digital economies. Now live on testnet and officially listed on the Arbitrum ecosystem portal, Jump.meme operates across BSC, Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon.





Jump.meme enables anyone to create, launch, and trade meme tokens instantly. The platform removes the need for coding skills and replaces the legacy model of insider allocations with a transparent bonding-curve system that guarantees fair distribution and permanent liquidity through JumpSwap. The addition of JumpSocial integrates a native social layer where communities interact, tip, and tag tokens inside a dedicated meme-driven network.

A Structural Upgrade to Meme Markets





Most meme platforms still rely on hype, closed pre-buys, and fragmented tools. Jump.meme takes the opposite path. It introduces a unified infrastructure that resolves four long-standing failures in meme coin markets:

- Unfair pre-launch allocations

- Elevated rug-pull risk

- Scattered creation and trading toolkits

- Lack of verifiable community ownership

A feature comparison shows the structural shift. No-code token creation is free and instant. All launches are fair, with no insider allocations. Liquidity is automated through JumpSwap. DevLock smart-contract locking prevents developer rug pulls. The platform runs natively on BSC, Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon. Perpetuals trading is supported through Jump Perpetuals, giving users non-custodial leverage with real-time risk management.

The $JUMP Incentive Engine

$JUMP is the reward token powering every system inside the ecosystem. Rewards scale from platform activity, not inflation. Early users earn the highest share of rewards. As the user base expands, reward distribution tightens, pushing long-term value upward.

Users earn $JUMP through:

- Testnet tasks and platform missions

- A referral model where users receive 10 percent of invitees’ trading fees instantly

- Graduated token rewards where creators receive $JUMP and trading-fee shares once their token completes its bonding curve

- Trading activity where active users earn continuous fee-based rewards

Early participation matters. $JUMP reward rates decrease as the ecosystem grows. Early contributors earn a significantly larger cumulative share of the long-term reward pool.

For new users, a quick tutorial shows exactly how to claim the first $JUMP rewards, complete tasks, track progress, and activate referral links. Watch the guide here.

Jump.meme is now listed on the official Arbitrum Portal, reinforcing its credibility and positioning the project inside one of the strongest DeFi networks. The Arbitrum integration brings lower fees, faster settlement, and access to deep ecosystem liquidity.

View Jump.meme on Arbitrum Portal here.

ICO Announcement

Jump.meme is preparing for its Initial Coin Offering. The goal is to expand community ownership and accelerate long-term growth.

ICO structure:

- Private Sale: $0.0001 for early backers, strategic partners, and supporters

- Public ICO: $0.00005, open globally

- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 JUMP

The ICO includes transparent vesting and allocation rules to prevent concentrated ownership.

How Users Begin Earning

New users can join the Jump.meme testnet at jump.meme/?chainId=56. A guided walkthrough explains how to complete tasks, claim early $JUMP rewards, and activate referral links. The platform provides a clear path from first login to consistent earning.

Vision and Mission

Jump.meme’s vision is to lead the global shift toward transparent, community-driven meme coin economies. Its mission is to simplify token creation, ensure fair participation, and rebuild trust in the meme coin ecosystem through verifiable on-chain mechanics.

Products Now Live

- Meme Coin Creation and Trading: no-code, instant, fair, low-fee

- JumpSocial: integrated social feed for tipping, discovery, and token-linked identity

- JumpSwap: native spot DEX with permanent liquidity for graduated tokens

- Jump Perpetuals: non-custodial leverage trading with real-time risk controls





Jump.meme operates in the MemeFi and SocialFi sector. The platform is currently in its pre-mainnet phase and is open for fundraising discussions.

About Jump.meme

Jump.meme is a multi-chain MemeFi and SocialFi platform operating on BSC, Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon. The platform provides no-code meme token creation, a fair-launch bonding-curve model, an integrated social layer, and native trading via JumpSwap. Jump.meme is currently in pre-mainnet and fundraising.

Connect With Jump.meme!

Website | Telegram | X | YouTube



Jump.meme

Joyce Anderson

contact@jump.meme

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Jump.meme. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a231451-e48a-4ace-a6fc-eb0d57da74f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62dee7b6-2382-4bdf-ab23-89e18ee28e38

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d81ffb2e-f5b7-49e9-9740-1404bbc99b73