Crestline to Manage the Hoya Hotel at Georgetown

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced today it has been selected by Georgetown University to manage the Hoya Hotel at Georgetown located on the historic Hilltop campus of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The five-story building, which was recently used for student housing, will undergo a major renovation, redesign, and rebranding as it prepares to reopen as a new hotel in the spring of 2026. Restoring the 40-year-old legacy of an on-campus hotel, the new facility will include 146 well-appointed guest rooms, 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space for conferences, academic gatherings, and social events. Guests will be welcomed into an open concept lobby with natural lighting from floor-to-ceiling windows. Adjacent to the Leavey Center, the hotel will offer modern amenities including a restaurant and bar, serving as space for guests to gather over a meal, a cocktail or coffee.

James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are honored to have been selected by Georgetown University to help oversee the renovation and management of the Hoya Hotel at Georgetown. As one of the nation’s leading hospitality management companies, we are a preferred choice for managing university-related hotels. The Hoya Hotel marks our fifth university hotel.”

Mr. Carroll added, “The successful management of university-affiliated hotels requires a specialized approach that blends hospitality excellence with an understanding of academic environments. University hotels are more than just lodging facilities; they are hubs for academic conferences, visiting faculty, alumni, athletics programs, prospective students, and the community. Crestline employs a tailored strategy to ensure each university property operates at peak efficiency while supporting the institution’s broader mission. We strive to retain and foster strong relationships with university stakeholders and academic departments, as well as empowering the general manager to anticipate and quickly react to the university’s needs."

Crestline’s history in this specialty market began more than two decades ago with the management of the Georgia Tech Hotel & Conference Center and the Emory Conference Center Hotel and the Inn at Emory, in Atlanta Georgia. Today Crestline’s university-related properties also include The Inn at Virginia Tech, Skelton Conference Center in Blacksburg, VA, and The Ohio University Inn & Conference Center in Athens, OH.

