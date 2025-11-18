Military Radar System Market Report 2025-2035: $12.79 Bn Opportunities Driven by NATO's IAMD Policies, Fostering Multi-year Radar Procurement Cycles

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Radar System Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Re-arming for Integrated Air & Missile Defence (IAMD)



Over the past three years, allied rearmament for IAMD has become a structural driver of radar demand. NATO has refreshed its IAMD policy and launched new multinational initiatives to harden the alliance against cruise, ballistic and hypersonic threats-an agenda that pushes member states to procure and network modern, long-range, 360? radars across land and sea. The policy explicitly frames IAMD as a 'continuous mission in peacetime, crisis and conflict,' locking in multi-year radar procurement and upgrade cycles rather than episodic buys.



On the program front, the U.S. Navy's continued buys of AN/SPY-6 family radars underscore the scale: Raytheon (RTX) booked a $677 million production option in June 2024 and a further $536 million contract in June 2025 for integration and test, with the Navy's plan calling for scores of shipsets this decade. As RTX emphasised, SPY-6 is the Navy's 'most advanced maritime radar,' reflecting both capacity growth and a digital backbone for future updates. Denmark's 2025 decision to choose the European SAMP/T air-defence system over Patriot further signals a broader, transatlantic IAMD refresh and the political will to fund top-tier sensors.



Fragile Microelectronics and Critical Minerals Supply Chains



Modern radars depend on specialised semiconductors and critical minerals-most notably gallium and germanium for GaN devices and IR subsystems-whose supply has become politicised. China's export restrictions on these materials, tightened since 2023, have driven price spikes and forced defence suppliers to seek alternative sources and hedges. The Financial Times recently described a 'desperate' squeeze in germanium, while the U.S. International Trade Commission has warned that China's curbs on gallium and germanium threaten downstream industries, including defence electronics. These chokepoints inject cost and schedule risk into radar programs and complicate long-term sustainment.



Government watchdogs echo the concern: a July 2025 GAO report flagged that DoD relies on a 'global network of over 200,000 suppliers,' many of which are opaque at sub-tier levels, with foreign dependency as a recurring risk across electronics. Commentary around the report notes the Pentagon 'has a blind spot' in its supply chain, underscoring how even well-funded programs can be delayed by a single upstream outage in wafers, substrates or packaging. These realities limit how quickly nations can scale GaN AESA production and refresh legacy radars.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Military Radar System Market?



The imposition of U.S. tariffs on defence and dual-use technologies, including radar components, has far-reaching implications for the global military radar system market. Since the U.S. is both a leading producer and exporter of advanced radar technologies, trade restrictions and tariff adjustments can reshape global supply chains, procurement decisions, and R&D investments. These tariffs particularly affect allied countries reliant on U.S. radar systems, while simultaneously opening opportunities for European and Asia-Pacific manufacturers to expand their market share. The overall impact depends on the duration of tariffs and the ability of global players to adapt through diversification, domestic production, or strategic alliances.



Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Adoption of AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) Radars Offering Superior Detection, Tracking, and Survivability

Growing Adoption of Counter-Drone Radars in Military and Homeland Security Applications

Increasing Defence Spending Worldwide Due to Geopolitical Tensions and Modernization of Armed Forces

Market Restraining Factors

Export Restrictions and Regulatory Barriers for Radar Technologies

Radar Clutter, False Alarms, and Detection Challenges

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players and Government Bodies Opportunities for the Market Growth

Expansion in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa where Nations are Upgrading Air Defence And Border Security

Research and Development (R&D) Contracts Awarded by Governments and Defence Agencies to Radar Companies Represent a major Opportunity

