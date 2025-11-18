MediciNova Appoints Dr. Christopher Breder, MD, PhD as Clinical and Regulatory Advisor

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christopher D. Breder, MD, PhD as Clinical and Regulatory Advisor. Dr. Breder will provide strategic guidance for MediciNova’s Drug Development programs and will lead the Scientific Advisory Board upon its formation.

Dr. Christopher D. Breder, MD, PhD, is a distinguished physician-scientist and regulatory expert with over two decades of experience across the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and major pharmaceutical companies. He served for more than a decade at the FDA, including roles as Medical Officer and Lead Medical Officer, where he developed and taught NDA review and safety analysis courses for FDA reviewers. He played a key role in the review and initial approvals of numerous therapies for neurological conditions, including treatments for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis (MG), and Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). More recently, Dr. Breder contributed as an industry advisor to another ALS drug approval in 2022.

Dr. Breder's dual perspective provides deep expertise in clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, and the development of novel therapies in neuroscience and rare diseases. And his extensive experience bridges regulatory science and industry innovation, making him uniquely positioned to advise MediciNova on advancing its pipeline and navigating regulatory pathways. He holds an M.D. and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and completed his clinical training at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Breder to our team” said Yuichi Iwaki, M.D., Ph.D., MediciNova President and Chief Executive Officer. "His deep understanding of FDA processes and proven track record in ALS and other neurological disorders will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to deliver transformative therapies to patients."

“Our mission is to advance innovative solutions for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Dr. Breder, who serves as a strategic advisor to the program. “By combining rigorous science with patient-centered design, we aim to accelerate meaningful outcomes.”

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-001 (tipelukast) is in a Phase 2 trial treating hypertriglycedemia in type 2 diabetic patients. MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

