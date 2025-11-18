StakeMyGold Unveils 12% APR Gold Staking as Crypto Winter Looms

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StakeMyGold , the innovative platform bridging physical gold with decentralized finance (DeFi), today announced a transformative 12% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on staking for its gold-backed stablecoins. This offering triples the typical ~4% APR provided by other gold-yielding platforms, which often depend on low-risk lending or basic liquidity pools, by harnessing advanced DeFi protocols for optimized, sustainable returns.





With signals of an impending crypto winter intensifying market volatility, StakeMyGold's gold stablecoins emerge as a resilient store of value. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies eroded by inflation, these tokens maintain intrinsic stability tied to gold’s 5,000-year track record as a hedge against uncertainty. Investors can now earn while preserving, generating substantial passive income without sacrificing liquidity or exposing capital to speculative downturns.





The timing could not be more critical. As Bitcoin finds itself in the late stage of a bull market, altcoin valuations plummet, and centralized exchange reserves dwindle, traditional crypto holders face cascading liquidations and severe losses. StakeMyGold offers an elegant escape hatch: convert depreciating digital assets into gold-backed stablecoins in minutes, stake them instantly, and start accruing 12% APR.

The current 12% APY is offered on the GGBR Goldfish Token ( goldfishgold.com ). We have implemented a secure, delta-neutral strategy to generate this yield using a real-world balance sheet enhancement approach. The team is actively exploring additional initiatives to further enhance the yield.





“Most gold platforms treat precious metals as a static store of value,” said Alex Rivera, Chief Product Officer at StakeMyGold. “We’ve engineered a system where gold doesn’t just sit, it works. By providing liquidity on Uniswap and engaging in corporate balance sheet enhancement strategies, we deliver returns that outpace inflation, rival high-yield savings, and crush competing gold programs all without lockups or hidden fees.”

How StakeMyGold Achieves 12% APR - Transparent and Sustainable

StakeMyGold's yield engine operates across multiple revenue streams, ensuring durability even in bear markets:

Institutional Lending: Gold stablecoins are lent to vetted hedge funds and trading firms at premium rates, secured by over-collateralized positions. Liquidity Mining: Tokens currently power deep liquidity pools on Uniswap V3 and soon Curve. This strategy allows to capture trading fees and protocol incentives. Real-World Asset (RWA) Integration: Conventional lending strategies for RWA development.





Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The 12% APR/APY is a target rate, which is variable and not guaranteed. All investments in crypto and DeFi carry risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements, hypothetical information, estimates, and targeted returns are inherently uncertain and subject to change without notice. This information should not be used as the primary basis for any investment decision; always conduct your own research and consult with a financial professional.

