Pivotal Appoints Mike Ross to its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced the appointment of Mike Ross to its Board of Directors. Currently the Senior Vice President of Global Data at Jeppesen ForeFlight, Ross brings more than two decades of experience across defense aviation, autonomy, and global flight data systems, reinforcing Pivotal’s commitment to designing and building eVTOL aircraft that bring true accessibility to aviation.

“The next evolution in aviation is about access,” said Ken Karklin, Chief Executive Officer, Pivotal. “Mike’s experience uniting operational rigor with technological innovation and product design complements what Pivotal is committed to – empowering humans to focus on the mission rather than the mechanics of flight. We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to the board as we continue to redefine what flight can be.”

“Pivotal’s aircraft represents the kind of elegant simplicity that only comes from deep engineering excellence,” said Mike Ross. “The team’s clarity of thought around safety, redundancy, and scalability sets a new standard in eVTOL. I’m honored to join the board and contribute to what I believe is the future of aviation.”

About Mike Ross:

Mike Ross is a seasoned aviation and technology leader with decades of experience spanning the U.S. Navy, aerospace, and advanced robotics. Prior to his leadership role at Jeppesen ForeFlight, Mike joined Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions as a General Manager to found an innovation group focused on the uncrewed and advanced air mobility domains, and helped guide Jeppesen ForeFlight in their transition from Boeing to an independent private company.

Before joining Boeing, Mike helped lead product management at Skydio, the largest drone manufacturer in the United States. At Skydio, he was instrumental in successfully pivoting the company from the consumer market to the defense, public safety, and enterprise sectors. Prior to his work at Skydio, Mike led the telematics product group at Samsara, where he focused on enabling global customers to manage fleet operations and maintenance by leveraging real-time vehicle data in the cloud. His contributions helped drive Samsara's valuation from $500 million to over $6 billion in less than three years, leading up to its IPO.

Mike is also a retired Commander in the United States Navy, with 20 years of service. During active duty, he flew the F/A-18E Super Hornet as a combat-experienced fighter pilot and developmental test pilot. He worked on several significant projects, including the X-47B, a redesign of the flight control laws and display symbology for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G, and the initial test and evaluation of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) catapult, currently deployed on Ford-class aircraft carriers. As a reservist, Mike supported the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), serving in the Autonomy Portfolio and later as the Deputy Director of the DIU Reserve Unit.

Mike holds a B.S. in Computer Systems Engineering from Stanford University, an M.S. in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and is a graduate of the United States Naval Test Pilot School.

About Pivotal:

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light powered-lift eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix, opening sales in January 2024. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories. Pivotal aircraft take off and land vertically—no runway needed. Pivotal aircraft offer incredible flexibility for a range of use cases including recreation, short-hop commutes, defense, and public safety missions. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero.

