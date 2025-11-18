Smart & Sustainable Materials Market Report 2025-2035: Opportunities Through Strategic Partnerships, Cross-Regional Manufacturing Expansion, and Adoption of Smart Material Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart & Sustainable Materials Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart & Sustainable Materials Market will surpass US$199.1 billion in 2025. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2035. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Policy Pull: Product Passports, Ecodesign & Proof over Promise



Regulation has moved from encouragement to enforcement. In the EU, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) entered into force on 18 July 2024; it's the cornerstone for 'circular by design' rules and lays the groundwork for Digital Product Passports (DPPs) that track content, repairability, recyclability and carbon data across value chains. In parallel, new 'green claims' rules are tightening how environmental benefits can be marketed, pushing suppliers to evidence every assertion.



For materials players, this turns sustainability attributes into must-have specifications rather than nice-to-have differentiators. Saint-Gobain's SageGlass, for example, can plug into smart-building controls and deliver verifiable energy savings that are easy to document in a DPP context, strengthening procurement cases in new builds and retrofits. Companies that can provide auditable data with their materials-composition, origin, recovery options-are becoming preferred vendors in regulated markets.



Compliance Burden & Claims Risk



While regulation is a growth driver, it's also a cost center. ESPR-linked DPP data capture and verification add overhead across design, production and aftermarket. At the same time, the EU's clampdown on misleading eco-claims (including offset-based 'climate neutral' messaging) raises litigation and brand-risk for marketing claims not backed by robust LCA.



This environment favors well-capitalized players with data infrastructure and accredited third-party verification-potentially squeezing smaller innovators who struggle to fund both R&D and compliance. Vendors must budget for auditable datasets and conservative language on sustainability claims to avoid penalties.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Smart & Sustainable Materials Market?



The imposition of U.S. tariffs on smart and sustainable materials-ranging from advanced composites and specialty polymers to clean-tech metals-has created ripple effects across global supply chains. Since 2023, tariff policies on imports from countries like China and the EU have aimed to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependency on strategic materials, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, aerospace, and construction.

However, these tariffs also raise costs for U.S. manufacturers that rely heavily on imported inputs, prompting a reconfiguration of sourcing strategies. Globally, trading partners have responded with countermeasures or trade diversification, creating uncertainty in cross-border flows of high-performance materials.



Key Questions Answered

How is the smart & sustainable materials market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the smart & sustainable materials market?

How will each smart & sustainable materials submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each smart & sustainable materials submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading smart & sustainable materials markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the smart & sustainable materials projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of smart & sustainable materials projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the smart & sustainable materials market?

Where is the smart & sustainable materials market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Low-Maintenance, Long-Lasting Products

Expanding Construction & Infrastructure Projects, Boosting Need for Durable, Lightweight, and Energy-Efficient Materials.

Growth in Electric Vehicles (Evs) and Renewable Energy Driving Demand for High-Performance Polymers, Composites, and Battery Materials.

Market Restraining Factors

High Costs of R&D and Production for Advanced Smart Materials.

Scalability Issues in Manufacturing Bio-Based or Nanomaterials at Industrial Scale.

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities to Grow

Expansion of Manufacturing Unit in Other Regions Opportunities to grow

New Technology in Advanced and Smart Materials Opportunity for Market Expansion

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report

3M Company

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont s.p.a

Novonesis

Redwood Materials

Stora Enso Oyj,

The Good Plastic Company

Trex Company Inc.

von Holzhausen.

Segments Covered in the Report

Smart Integration Level

Active Smart Materials

Hybrid Smart-Sustainable Materials

End-User

Building & Real Estate

Automotive and Electronics OEMs

Packaging Industry

Sustainability Attribute

Low-Emission Materials

Recycled/Circular Materials

Bio-Based/Renewable Materials

Zero-Waste & Closed-Loop Materials

Application

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics & Wearables

Packaging

Other Applications

Material Type

Advanced Composites

Smart Polymers

Nanomaterials

Bio-based Materials

Phase-Change Materials (PCMs)

Other Material Types

Advanced Composite Corporation

Apple Inc.

Arkema

BASF Battery Materials

CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.)

Covestro

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dalian University of Technology

Dow

DSM

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Honeywell

Hosung WPC

Huntsman Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation

JLR (Jaguar Land Rover)

Krungthai Bank

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

NatureWorks

NEO Battery Materials

Pennsylvania State University

Pirelli

SABIC

Samsung Electronics

Solvay

The Good Plastic Company

Toray Industries / Toray Carbon Fibers Europe

American Chemical Society (ACS)

American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE)

Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR)

ASTM International

Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI)

Chemical Industries Association (CIA)

European Bioplastics Association

European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic)

Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA)

International Association for Plastics Distribution (IAPD)

International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA)

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC)

ISO (International Organization for Standardization)

Materials Research Society (MRS)

Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE)

Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE)

Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC)

The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC)

University of Chicago (CAMES)

World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

World Steel Association (worldsteel)

