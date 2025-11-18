Aiomics Supports Independent Research at Charité to Advance Evidence-Based Clinical Documentation

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiomics announced its participation in an independent research initiative at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin examining the implementation and real-world impact of AI-supported clinical documentation systems. The project is conducted by the Clinical Implementation Science in Digital Health research group at the Institute of Medical Informatics, led by Prof. Dr. Akira-Sebastian Poncette.

The study focuses on a core challenge in healthcare: the time and effort that doctors, nurses, and therapists spend creating and validating clinical documentation. Across care settings, information is often scattered across handwritten notes, scanned forms, and digital records. AI-supported tools offer new ways to automate and structure this work, but independent evidence on their effectiveness remains limited. The Charité team is studying under which conditions such systems can deliver measurable improvements in data quality, workflow efficiency, and interdisciplinary coordination.

Aiomics is providing access to its technology for the study. Charité retains full academic independence in study design, analysis, and publication. Aiomics does not direct research decisions or review outcomes in advance. This structure ensures that insights produced by the research reflect unbiased scientific assessment.

“Independent evaluation is essential for understanding how AI-supported documentation can be integrated responsibly into routine care,” said Dr. Sven Jungmann, Co-Founder of Aiomics. “Charité’s expertise in implementation science will help clarify how these tools can support documentation processes in real clinical environments.”

The research also examines organisational factors that influence adoption, recognising that successful digital tools must fit into established clinical routines and multidisciplinary workflows. Findings are expected to support healthcare organisations seeking clarity on how AI-enabled documentation systems can be introduced safely and effectively.

Aiomics is a European clinical documentation platform that transforms speech, handwriting, scanned forms, and digital notes into structured medical records. Its human-in-the-loop process validates completeness and consistency, enabling clinicians to produce essential documents—such as admission reports, discharge summaries, therapy briefings, and insurer documentation—more quickly and with improved data quality.

By supporting this initiative, Aiomics contributes to broader efforts to strengthen transparency and evidence-based evaluation in digital health. Charité will share updates and results following completion of the research.

