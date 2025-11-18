AMD and Eviden to Power Europe’s New Exascale Supercomputer, the First Based in France

News Highlights

The Alice Recoque supercomputer will expand Europe’s AI, scientific computing and research capabilities while ensuring energy efficiency and sovereignty.

Alice Recoque will be powered by next-gen AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs to deliver more than one exaflop of HPL performance.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, announced their selection to build Alice Recoque, a next-generation supercomputer to support the need for high performance computing (HPC) and AI, serving as an AI Factory. Alice Recoque will be France’s first and Europe’s second Exascale supercomputer, led by Grand équipement national de calcul intensif (GENCI), operated by Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA), and powered by next-generation AMD AI and HPC compute technologies.

This project, representing an overall cost of 544 million euros, is funded by EuroHPC JU, with budget stemming from the Digital Europe Programme (DEP), and the Jules Verne Consortium, led by France through GENCI and CEA with the participation of Netherlands IT cooperation SURF and Greece with GRNET.

"We are committed to enabling the next generation of innovation across AI and HPC,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute & Enterprise AI, AMD. “The Alice Recoque supercomputer represents a major step forward for European sovereign AI, uniting national ambition, regional collaboration, and AMD’s high-performance and AI compute technologies. Through our continued collaboration with EuroHPC JU, the Jules Verne Consortium, and Eviden, we are proud to support Europe’s scientific and industrial leadership with a platform purpose-built for scale, efficiency and discovery."

Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP, Global Head of Advanced Computing and AI, Eviden at Atos said, “Alice Recoque represents another critical step toward Europe’s digital future, defined by a sovereignty, sustainability and scientific excellence. As a catalyst for scientific and industrial breakthroughs, from climate modeling and healthcare to advanced materials and AI innovation, it will empower researchers and industries across Europe. Born from a shared European vision, this AI Factory reflects on what we can achieve collectively toward a common goal. Eviden is fully dedicated to its success, bringing deep expertise, a collaborative spirit, and a long-term dedication to responsible technological leadership.”

An AI-HPC Factory to Tackle Europe’s Most Pressing AI Challenges

Alice Recoque will tackle Europe’s most pressing societal, scientific, and industrial challenges by combining large-scale simulations, data analysis, and AI.

Alice Recoque covers the entire computing lifecycle, integrating cutting-edge hardware, advanced AI software and proven AI use cases to deliver scalable high-impact solutions. This comprehensive project is a live implementation of the strong collaboration and commitment from Eviden and AMD to accelerate research and industrialization of AI use cases, with a major investment in both human and technological resources.

The Alice Recoque system is powered by next-gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs, codenamed “Venice,” AMD Instinct™ MI430X GPUs—a new MI400 Series accelerator engineered for sovereign AI and scientific computing— and AMD FPGAs, interconnected by Eviden’s network solution (BXI) into its newest BullSequana XH3500 platform, with DDN storage.

This powerful system will enhance climate modeling, accelerate innovation in materials and energy, enable digital twins for personalized medicine, and support next-gen European AI models.

Reaching Exascale with Fewer Resources and Reduced Energy Consumption

Composed of 94 racks, Alice Recoque is expected to be one of the top supercomputers in Europe for double-precision HPC workloads. It will also offer exceptional memory performance enabling deeper insights, faster simulations, and more scientific breakthroughs.

With 25 percent less racks and components than other Exascale systems and up to 50 percent better energy efficiency per GPU, Eviden’s architecture will enable Alice Recoque to deliver maximum performance at minimum cost and power, to meet Europe’s demanding green computing goals.

Alice Recoque supports advanced AI data types from the AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs, including FP4 and FP8, providing leadership AI FLOPs. Each GPU integrates 432 GB of HBM4 memory and 19.6 TB/s of bandwidth which will enable Alice Recoque to deliver leadership capacity and throughput per GPU.

Eviden’s integrated hardware and smart software, powered by AMD HPC and AI technologies, will deliver leading computing power with improved application workload energy efficiency. Real-time monitoring and energy optimization are enabled by Eviden’s Argos intelligent software, while its unique 5th generation Direct Liquid Cooling technology uses warm water to cool 100% of all-in-one rack components, delivering efficiency and sustainability at scale.

