German Media Entrepreneur Julien Backhaus Takes Stake in Austria’s Stockanalyzer GmbH

ROTENBURG, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julien Backhaus, a German media entrepreneur, has taken an equity stake in Austria-based Stockanalyzer GmbH through his holding company. The firm operates the Stockanalyzer app, a value-investing tool that evaluates equities using 45 core criteria inspired by Warren Buffett and other classic value investors. These include intrinsic value, the “one-dollar premise,” and margin of safety, as well as qualitative measures such as a company’s economic moat. The system produces an overall assessment of whether a stock has long-term potential and is attractively priced.

Explaining his move, Backhaus notes: “I’ve been connected to the financial industry for 20 years. I want to bring many of these contacts to Stockanalyzer . It was important to invest not in a financial firm, but in a data-analytics company—something closely aligned with our data-driven media businesses. I’m a long-term investor with no rush. The Buffett mindset fits me well.”

Backhaus first met founder David Bader-Egger years ago and admired his discipline: “I watched his TV appearances and press coverage. He’s long-term oriented, enjoys his work, and stays disciplined. I share these values.”

Media Contact:

Backhaus Verlag GmbH

info@backhausverlag.de

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Stockanalyzer GmbH. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db8c32a3-2cdf-49b7-9bd4-e9d710ddd7c1