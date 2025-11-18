Grande Group Limited Enters into Strategic MOU with GAIB AI Global Holdings to Advance AI Infrastructure Development

Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grande Group Ltd. (“GRAN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAN), a Hong Kong-based financial services provider operating through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, today announced it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GAIB AI Global Holdings Ltd. (“GAIB”), a specialized entity focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure assets and technologies.

This non-binding MOU establishes a framework for collaboration where GRAN will leverage its global presence, industry expertise, and commercial channels to enhance GAIB’s financing capabilities.

The collaboration will focus on identifying, structuring, and pursuing opportunities to finance the development, acquisition, and deployment of critical AI infrastructure. This encompasses a wide range of assets, including:

Compute Infrastructure: High-performance computing clusters (GPU/TPU), specialized data centers, and cloud environments for AI workloads.



Physical and Robotics Infrastructure: Humanoid robots, robotic automation systems, and autonomous systems.



Emerging AI Assets: Novel AI hardware architectures and strategic investments in companies developing AI-critical solutions.

This proposed partnership with GAIB marks a significant step in GRAN’s strategy to engage with high-growth, transformative sectors like artificial intelligence. As a fundamental enabler of the next technological revolution, AI infrastructure represents a critical frontier for long-term value creation. The Company believes, by combining its financial and strategic capabilities with GAIB’s specialized focus, this collaboration has the potential to generate substantial value for shareholders and partners alike. The Company is excited to explore the significant opportunities this collaboration is poised to unlock.

“We are thrilled to partner with an established and respected public company like Grande Group Limited,” said a spokesperson for GAIB. “This alliance provides us with a powerful platform to accelerate our mission of building and scaling the essential infrastructure that will power the future of AI. GRAN’s global footprint and financial acumen are ideal complements to our technical expertise.”

The parties intend to work towards a definitive Commercial Agreement to formalize the terms of the partnership.

About Grande Group Limited

Through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, Grande Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and IPO sponsor services. Grande Capital Limited is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“HKSFC”) to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: https://grande-capital.com/ and https://ir.grande-capital.com/.

About GAIB AI Global Holdings Ltd.

GAIB AI Global Holdings Ltd. is an investment and development company dedicated to the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Its mission is to provide the foundational capital and strategic support required to develop, acquire, and deploy the physical and technological assets critical for advanced artificial intelligence, including computing power, robotics, and specialized hardware.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with the changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For more information, please contact:

Grande Group Limited

Email: ir@grande-capital.com

Christensen Advisory

Joanna Quan

Email: grande.capital@christensencomms.com

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548