WINE PARIS 2026 EXPANDS TO REFLECT A CHANGING GLOBAL DRINKS INDUSTRY

As the international drinks trade faces new geopolitical, economic, and environmental pressures, Vinexposium is giving its 2026 Paris event a bold new dimension. Wine Paris 2026 will gather the full spectrum of global producers — from wine to spirits, beer and cider, through to no/low alternatives.

Reflecting the evolving landscape of the drinks sector, Wine Paris is undergoing significant growth, restructuring and development to keep pace with changing consumption patterns. The event will feature three distinct events - Wine Paris, Be Spirits and Be No - all under one roof, showcasing the expanding spectrum of both alcoholic and no-alcohol beverages. This major trade show marks Vinexposium’s strengthened commitment to driving progress and momentum across the sector, responding to global changes and supporting industry transformation.

“In today’s increasingly complex economic environment, our role as a committed industry ally is to bring clarity, channel collective energy and chart a path towards a sustainable future”, states Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

Wine Paris 2026: The Global Industry’s Meeting Point

Wine Paris has established itself as a flagship event, attracting producers and buyers from around the world. The 2026 edition will feature over 6,000 exhibitors from 60 countries and welcome more than 60,000 visitors representing 155 markets. New national and regional pavilions will be introduced, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Cyprus, Turkey, New Zealand, Bulgaria and Germany.

The United States ranks among the top five exhibiting nations at Wine Paris 2026, recording a 40% increase in exhibition space compared to 2025, nearly 5x growth since 2023. U.S. participation will feature national pavilions led by the California Wine Institute, Napa Valley, Oregon Wine Board and Washington State Wine Commission, alongside a diverse range of leading U.S. producers and importers, reflecting the depth and diversity of American wine expertise. This surge underscores the growing importance of the U.S. market and its commitment to international collaboration within the Vinexposium ecosystem.

New Frontiers with Be Spirits and Be No: From Mixology to No/Low Innovation

Launched in 2020, Be Spirits has emerged as one of the most creative and innovative showcases at Wine Paris. In 2026, it will bring together over 300 exhibitors from 39 countries (versus 34 in 2025). For 2026, it becomes a standalone event, mirroring its growing international scope, with national pavilions and exhibitors representing Scotland, Japan, the United States, Ireland and Australia - and for the first time, the Philippines, Monaco, Madagascar, Panama, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

This momentum is driven by a strong mix of international leaders, rising craft distilleries, and premium mixer brands. The United States will feature a dedicated pavilion for the first time, led by Imex Management, with producers from Virginia and North Carolina. Canada also strengthens its presence with the Groupe Export Canada pavilion and new participants such as Nasdrow.

Anchored by immersive formats like the Infinite Bar and Be Spirits Stage, Be Spirits has built its own signature brand centered on mixology, expertise and innovation. The product range continues to expand to beers, ciders, sakes and RTDs, reflecting evolving consumer habits and a more diverse drinks culture.

Be No is a major addition for 2026, serving as Vinexposium’s new B2B hub for no-alcohol beverage alternatives. Responding to a rapidly growing global market with double-digit growth, Be No will be attended by 12 countries from Europe to Australia. Be No is establishing itself as an international platform supported by participation from leading brands such as Moderato, Noughty from Thomson & Scott or French Bloom. To guide and inspire in this evolving market, Be No Talks will debut in a new 45-minute format, encouraging interaction and the exchange of ideas. Be No completes the new product segment at Wine Paris 2026, offering a clear structure for a rapidly changing drinks industry.

Vinexposium’s international portfolio includes the World Bulk Wine Exhibition, Vinexpo Asia, Vinexpo Americas, Vinexpo Explorer and Vinexpo India, offering valuable opportunities for U.S. trade professionals looking to expand their global presence. Through its editorial platform Voice of the Industry and a range of events covering bottled wine to bulk, from alcoholic to no-alcohol, Vinexposium delivers actionable insights, data and solutions to foster international growth.

Our next events

· World Bulk Wine Exhibition (24-25 November 2025 – Amsterdam)

· Wine Paris, Be Spirits and Be No (9-11 February 2026)

· Vinexpo Americas, Be Spirits and Be No (29-30 April 2026 – Miami)

· Vinexpo Asia, Be Spirits and Be No (26-28 May 2026 – Hong Kong)

Practical Information

● Wine Paris | Be Spirits | Be No 2026

● February 9–11, 2026

● Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

For more information, visit the Wine Paris website and its media corner.

To view the photo gallery for the 2025 exhibition, click here.

About Vinexposium

Vinexposium is the year-round ally to the global wine and spirits trade. Through international business events and editorial content, it brings together every segment of the industry to foster growth and visibility. By combining connection opportunities and market insight, including Voice of the Industry, Vinexposium helps professionals, around the world, navigate change, unlock opportunities, and stay aligned with emerging trends in sustainability, innovation, and consumer expectations.

