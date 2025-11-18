[Latest] Global Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size/Share Worth USD 9.02 Billion by 2034 at a 5.34% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Fertilizers, Pesticides, Flame Retardants, Animal Feed Additives), By Derivative (Thermal Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Trichloride, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Sulfides, Red Phosphorus), By Form (Solid, Liquid, Slurry), By End-use (Agriculture, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Lithium-ion Batteries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.66 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.02 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.34% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market will witness a decent CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to higher demand for yellow phosphorus/its derivatives in the agrochemicals vertical along with rising applications in energy storage and electronics. The Asia Pacific, China in particular, does lead in production, whereas regions such as Europe and North America are visibly high regarding consumption owing to growing demand for specialty chemicals throughout the manufacturing industry.

Key Trends & Drivers

Conventional as well as Modern-day End-users to Spell Growth: The farming sector is the largest one as far as consumers are concerned. It increasingly uses yellow phosphorus derivatives for the phosphate fertilizers that help in boosting crop yields and extending support to intensive farming. The fast expanding electronics vertical does drive demand for usage in LEDs, semiconductors, and batteries (for instance, lithium-ion phosphate batteries). The other applications include food additives, pharmaceuticals, and intermediates for a broad spectrum of industrial chemicals.

Call for Sustainability to Catalyze Growth: There is an increased focus on adoption of cleaner production methods and development of sustainable products like non-halogenated flame retardants in the form of alternatives to the older chemicals. Also, the ongoing trend points toward production of specialty and high-purity derivatives for specified applications in pharmaceuticals, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.66 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 9.02 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 5.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.34% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Application, Derivative, Form, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Yellow phosphorus is one of the critical materials for a broad spectrum of products inclusive of chemicals such as thermal phosphoric acid and pesticides. The market does derive advantages from the exploding population worldwide, followed by growing demand for food and expansion of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics verticals. The other areas of applications include lithium-ion batteries and food & beverages (as acidity regulators).

Weaknesses: The production process is visibly energy-intensive, which does make manufacturing costs sensitive to the energy prices. This process also generates emissions, which call for stern environmental controls. Also, a large part of the world's production is done in China, which makes the supply chain less stable and prices more volatile when there are geopolitical problems.

Opportunities: The market players can obtain a competitive edge by investing in more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing methods. There is also potential for growth in the expansion of manufacturing and distribution to meet rising demand from emerging economies. Investments in nanomaterials could also drive future growth. Furthermore, key derivatives like phosphorus oxychloride and phosphorus trichloride are witnessing a rise in demand due to growing awareness regarding the advantages of the same.

Threats: Stringent environmental policies in several regions are capable of increasing compliance costs and applying brakes to manufacturing capacity. Fluctuations in prices can significantly affect both manufacturing costs and market prices.

Regional Perspective

The yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

Well-established infrastructure inclusive of railway networks, specialized warehouses, rail networks, and ports does support safe and efficient transport of phosphorus products to the inland processing facilities for the growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market herein. Plus, investments in the cleaner manufacturing technologies with advanced purification methods do improve yield and reduce the environmental impacts.

Asia Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the yellow phosphorus and derivatives market, and the scenario is expected to persist during the forecast period. This is due to the region being home to agrarian economies like India and China being at the forefront regarding the production of yellow phosphorus derivatives. The government is also extending healthy support to new infrastructure and industries in this regard.

Europe

Economies like the Netherlands, France, and Germany lead specialty chemicals vertical, wherein they increasingly depend on phosphorus derivatives for the high-scale products meeting stringent technical specifications. High-purity phosphorus intermediates are essential for the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients in European economies, as these applications are considered high-value. High-class phosphorus compounds are necessary for the flourishing electronics sector to manufacture and enhance the performance of semiconductors and various advanced components.

LAMEA

LATAM has a robust farming sector, which does create a consistent requirement of phosphate-based fertilizers. Yellow phosphorus is one of the key ingredients. In Argentina and Brazil, yellow phosphorus derivatives are integrated heavily into fertilizer verticals for serving crop needs at the global level. In MEA, economies like Morocco and Saudi Arabia do hold sizable phosphate reserves, which pave the way for a strong base of raw materials needed for the production of several phosphorus derivatives.

List of the prominent players in the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market:





List of the prominent players in the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market:

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

NDFZ LLP

Yuntianhua Co. Ltd.

Yunnan Mile Phosphorus Electricity Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Yunphos

Guizhou Qianneng Tianhe Phosphorus Industry Co. Ltd.

Kazphosphate LLP

Duc Giang Chemicals Group Joint Stock Company

Vietnam Phosphorus JSC

Yunnan Chengjiang Huaye Phosphorus Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph – Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Chengdu Wintrue Holding Co. Ltd.

Others

The Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Flame Retardants

Animal Feed Additives

By Derivative

Thermal Phosphoric Acid

Phosphorus Trichloride

Phosphorus Pentoxide

Phosphorus Sulfides

Red Phosphorus

By Form

Solid

Liquid

Slurry

By End-use

Agriculture

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Lithium-ion Batteries

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

