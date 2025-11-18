Azimut Identifies Visible Gold in 11 Drill Holes on the Rosa Zone, Wabamisk Project, James Bay, Québec

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) announces that its maiden diamond drilling program has just been completed on the Rosa Zone (“Rosa”) on the Company’s wholly owned Wabamisk Property (the “Property”) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay (“James Bay”) region of Québec, Canada.

The initial 1,500-metre planned drilling program was more than doubled to 3,633 metres in 26 holes based on encouraging visual observations. Assay results are pending. Subject to these results, Azimut will aggressively expand its drilling program early next year. Two drill rigs and a fully operational exploration camp are already on the Property.

The occurrence of visible gold in more than 40% of the holes drilled to date correlates geometrically with a 700-metre east-west trend of gold-bearing outcrops and multiple induced polarization anomalies (“IP”) identified over a minimum strike of 1.4 kilometres.

The Rosa Zone, discovered by prospecting this summer, is open in all directions and located approximately 15 kilometres west of the Fortin antimony-gold zone, also on Wabamisk (see press releases of September 29, 2025i and August 28, 2025ii).

HIGHLIGHTS (see Figures 1 to 5, Table 1, Photos 1 to 9)

Eleven (11) of the 26 holes display visible gold (“ VG ”), related to a network of centimetric to decametric quartz veins and metasedimentary host rocks.



(“ ”), related to a network of centimetric to decametric quartz veins and metasedimentary host rocks. New VG observations are as follows:



Hole WR25-17: VG at 74.49 m

Hole WR25-22: VG at 87.15 m to 87.36 m; and 91.85 m Hole WR25-23: VG at 147.55 m to 147.6 m; and 147.72 to 148.76 m Hole WR25-24: VG at 71.73 m; 73.79 m; and 83.9 m Hole WR25-25a: VG at 142.79 m to 142.86 m Hole WR25-26: Strongly mineralized. VG at 73.3 m; 73.47 m; 73.53 m; 74.54 m; 91.1 m;

104.36 m to 104.43 m; 105.45 m to 105.52 m; 106.78 m; 107.31 m; and 109.36 m

Previously reported VG observations are as follows (see press release of October 28, 2025 iii ):



Hole WR25-02: VG at 57.07 m

Hole WR25-03: VG at 35.6 m; 35.8 m; 42.1 m to 42.2 m; and 44.06 m Hole WR25-05: VG at 17.5 m Hole WR25-06: VG at 7.9 m Hole WR25-07: VG at 25.75 m



): Taken together, the down-hole VG occurrences preliminarily define an east-west-striking envelope measuring 200 metres long by 100 metres wide. All holes displaying VG were drilled to the north at -45 or -50 degrees (see hole locations on Figure 5 and hole coordinates in Table 1).



All holes displaying VG were drilled to the north at -45 or -50 degrees (see hole locations on Figure 5 and hole coordinates in Table 1). Subject to confirmation from pending assay results, these observations appear to be consistent with the recently reported gold results from surface channels, including:



23.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m (open interval), incl. 45.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 21.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m

3.79 g/t Au over 2.0 m 30.17 g/t Au over 4.0 m (open interval), incl. 111.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 7.54 g/t Au over 1.0 m 9.29 g/t Au over 5.0 m, incl. 40.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m 1.39 g/t Au over 3.0 m 93.9 g/t Au over 0.35 m







Rosa Zone – Preliminary Description

Mineralization and alteration



Sheared quartz vein system with minor disseminated sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite), ranging from less than 2% to 5%, in veins and altered host rocks, locally displaying brecciated textures. Visible gold , including coarse gold , observed in association with quartz veins at more than ten (10) surface locations over a 300-metre distance. Multiple high-grade gold results (see press release of September 29, 2025 , and October 28, 2025). Alteration characterized by tourmaline and chlorite, mostly bordering the quartz veins.





Geometry



Mineralized outcrops over a 700-metre east-west strike length, supported by field and magnetic data, with consistent high-grade gold results over 300 metres; open in all directions. IP results suggest a minimum strike of 1.4 kilometres. Mineralized corridor with shearing and quartz veining, indicating Rosa is at least 5 to 15 metres thick ; widths not yet fully defined as assays are still pending. Steep dip to the south. Preliminary definition of a second subparallel gold-bearing trend over an approximate strike of 300 metres, roughly 120 metres south of Rosa, which the IP survey could not characterize due to its location along a shoreline. This IP survey will be expanded during the winter season.





Geological context



Archean greenstone belt in the volcano-plutonic La Grande Subprovince, close to the tectono-metamorphic boundary with the metasedimentary Opinaca Subprovince. Shear-hosted quartz vein system (shear veins and extensional veins) hosted in metasedimentary rocks.







About the Wabamisk Property

Wabamisk is a wholly owned project comprising 673 claims covering 356 km2. The adjacent Wabamisk East Property (205 claims, 108.5 km2) has been optioned to Rio Tinto for its lithium potential. Together, the Wabamisk and Wabamisk East projects cover a 51-kilometre strike, providing a strategic position in one of the most prospective belts in the James Bay region.

Wabamisk lies 13 kilometres east of the Clearwater Property (Fury Gold Mines Ltd), 42 kilometres northeast of the Whabouchi lithium deposit (Rio Tinto – Nemaska Lithium), and 70 kilometres south of the Eleonore gold mine (Dhilmar Ltd). Major powerlines pass through or close to the Property’s eastern end, and the North Road highway passes 37 kilometres to the south. The nearest town is Nemaska, a Cree village municipality 55 kilometres to the southwest.

Drilling Contract, Analytical Protocols and Project Management

Nouchimi-RJLL Drilling Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, is conducting the drilling program using NQ core diameter. Sawed channel and grab samples and sawed half core samples are sent to ALS Laboratories in Val-d’Or or Montreal (Québec), where gold is analyzed by fire assay, with atomic absorption and gravimetric finishes for grades above 3.0 g/t Au. Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite using ICP. Azimut applies industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All batches sent for analysis include certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates.

The project is under the direction of Alain Cayer (P.Geo.), Azimut’s Project Manager.

Qualified Person

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin (P.Geo.), Azimut’s President and CEO, prepared this press release and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed herein, including the previously reported results presented in the figures supporting this press release. He is acting as the Company’s qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium. Azimut is concurrently advancing several high-potential projects:

Wabamisk (100% Azimut) – Fortin Zone (antimony-gold): results for 7 holes are pending and will be reported as soon as they are received; Rosa Zone (gold): initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending.

(100% Azimut) – (antimony-gold): results for 7 holes are pending and will be reported as soon as they are received; (gold): initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending. Elmer (100% Azimut) – Patwon gold deposit at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred iv ); internal scoping study in progress; field assessment of the recently acquired K2 claim block.

(100% Azimut) – at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred ); internal scoping study in progress; field assessment of the recently acquired K2 claim block. Wabamisk East (Rio Tinto option) – Lithos North & South (lithium): comprehensive field evaluation underway to prepare for drilling phase.

(Rio Tinto option) – (lithium): comprehensive field evaluation underway to prepare for drilling phase. Kukamas (KGHM option) – Perseus Zone (nickel-copper-PGE): drilling phase completed; assay results are pending and will be reported as soon as they are received.





The Company also holds an important position in an emerging lithium district with its Galinée discovery, a joint venture project with SOQUEM.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company’s competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.

Azimut has two strategic investors among its shareholders, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Centerra Gold Inc., which hold approximately 11% and 9.9%, respectively, of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares.

