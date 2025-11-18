MetaPass Unveils Next-Generation Multi-Chain Wallet and Web3 Super Ecosystem

AL-MALAZ, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaPass, a rising innovator in blockchain technology, has officially introduced its next-generation multi-chain wallet and integrated Web3 ecosystem - a unified platform designed to bridge DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi into a single seamless experience. Powered by its native token $MPX, MetaPass aims to transform the traditional wallet model into an interactive engagement layer that delivers real utility, sustainability, and inclusion.





Solving Web3 Fragmentation with a Unified Multi-Chain Wallet

Today's Web3 landscape is highly fragmented, pushing users to manage multiple wallets, bridge assets manually, and navigate isolated blockchain environments. MetaPass solves this with a cross-chain wallet supporting major EVM and TVM networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, and Tron.

The wallet goes beyond basic asset storage, offering:

Staking

NFT marketplace and trading

In-app swaps and cross-chain tools

Advanced portfolio analytics





"MetaPass simplifies the hardest parts of Web3," said Rupe S. Vance, Founder and CEO of MetaPass. "Our goal is to make decentralized technology accessible, engaging, and rewarding for everyone - from beginners to advanced users."





$MPX - A Token Designed for Real Utility

The MetaPass Token ($MPX) serves as the backbone of the entire ecosystem, driving:

Governance

Staking rewards

GameFi mechanics

DeFi features

SocialFi engagement incentives





Total Supply: 125,000,000 MPX

Network: BSC-20

Contract Address: 0xE88c23744E870d1dD6E4bcA39F5E5F6490DbcF0d

The token model emphasizes long-term growth, with a 4-year vesting plan for team allocations and 30% reserved for user incentives, ensuring sustained adoption and community participation.

Building the MetaPass GameFi Universe

MetaPass is introducing a multi-layered GameFi ecosystem featuring five interconnected titles designed to merge entertainment, education, and sustainable impact:

MetaPass Clicker - A click-to-earn onboarding game inspired by Hamster Kombat and Notcoin

- A click-to-earn onboarding game inspired by Hamster Kombat and Notcoin Dungeon Raid - NFT-driven RPG with deflationary burn mechanics

- NFT-driven RPG with deflationary burn mechanics Land Builder - DAO-powered simulation shifting players from Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Govern

- DAO-powered simulation shifting players from Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Govern Eco-Guardians - A sustainability-focused game rewarding players with carbon NFTs

- A sustainability-focused game rewarding players with carbon NFTs Energy Switch - A renewable energy strategy game supporting MetaPass's green mission





These games fuel token circulation, deflation, and environmental awareness - forming a purpose-driven digital ecosystem.

Introducing MetaPass DeSoc - A Decentralized Social Network

Slated for Q4 2027, MetaPass will launch MPX DeSoc, a decentralized social platform embedded directly into the MetaPass Wallet. Users will control their data, interact via on-chain identities, and monetize their content through SocialFi features powered by $MPX.

Key features include:

Verified on-chain identity

MPX-powered tipping, engagement rewards, and post boosting

NFT-based profiles and GameFi achievement systems

DAO-driven community governance





This merges finance, gaming, and social interaction into a complete Web3 lifestyle ecosystem.

Roadmap Overview

2025: Wallet architecture, audits, and fundraising

2026: Token listing, Wallet 1.0, staking, and GameFi launch

2027: DAO governance, launchpad release, and DeSoc API

2028+: Full DeSoc activation and metaverse expansion

Leadership

MetaPass is led by Rupe S. Vance, a seasoned entrepreneur and professional racing champion with extensive experience in blockchain strategy. Vance previously played a key strategic role in the Veloce ecosystem's Web3 transformation, helping establish partnerships, investments, and ecosystem growth.

About MetaPass

MetaPass is a next-generation multi-chain Web3 wallet and super ecosystem integrating DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi into one secure, interoperable platform. With real-yield staking, cross-chain capabilities, and on-chain governance, MetaPass transforms Web3 complexity into effortless interaction.

One Wallet. Every Chain. Infinite Possibilities.

Stay connected and get the latest news and announcements by following MetaPass on:

X: https://x.com/MetapassGlobal?

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/metapasschannel

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/metapasschat

Media Contact

Organization: MetaPass

Contact Person Name: Mr. Rupe S.Vance

Website: https://metapass.global/

Email: support@metapass.global

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MetaPass. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdcf79a4-9189-4db1-b37f-c714535e8709

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c7c7c56-6296-49e5-bdb6-62412c91affe