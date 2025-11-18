Streaming Analytics Forecast Report 2025: A $7.75+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Expanding Statistical Computation, Rising IoT Data Flows, and Demand for Scalable Integrated Platforms

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Offering, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The streaming analytics market is experiencing strong growth, projected to rise from USD 4.34 billion in 2025 to USD 7.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4%

The report will provide market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall streaming analytics market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also help stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of IoT devices, connected sensors, and telemetry is transforming the streaming analytics landscape by generating continuous, high-volume data streams that require real-time, in-motion analysis. Coupled with edge computing, data is processed near the source to reduce latency, optimize bandwidth, and maintain operations even with intermittent connectivity. This enables critical applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart surveillance to make instant, data-driven decisions.



Edge processing also filters and summarizes data before transmission to the cloud, improving network efficiency and reducing server load. By combining IoT expansion with advanced edge analytics, organizations can extract actionable insights from vast streams of device and sensor data, enhancing operational responsiveness, predictive capabilities, and overall decision-making. These capabilities position streaming analytics as a vital tool for harnessing the increasing volume of real-time data in connected environments.



AI/ML-driven streaming intelligence platforms will account for the fastest growth during the forecast period



AI/ML-driven streaming intelligence platforms are leading the streaming analytics market by enabling organizations to derive real-time, predictive insights from continuous data flows. These platforms integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning with event streaming, enabling businesses to detect anomalies, forecast trends, and personalize customer experiences in real-time.

Industries such as retail, BFSI, telecommunications, and manufacturing are leveraging these platforms for applications like fraud detection, network optimization, and supply chain efficiency. By combining automation, low-latency processing, and adaptive learning, AI/ML-driven streaming intelligence is setting the foundation for next-generation analytics and driving market leadership globally.



Cloud deployment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Cloud deployment mode holds the largest market share in the streaming analytics market, driven by its scalability, cost efficiency, and rapid implementation capabilities. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based platforms to handle the massive data streams generated from IoT devices, digital applications, and omnichannel customer interactions.

Cloud deployment enables real-time analytics with elastic compute resources, seamless integration with AI/ML models, and global accessibility. It also supports hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, giving organizations flexibility in managing diverse workloads. With enhanced security, continuous innovation, and reduced infrastructure overhead, cloud deployment has become the preferred choice for streaming analytics across industries worldwide.



Real-time analytics platforms strengthen North America's market position, while Asia Pacific expands through high-volume data streaming



North America remains the largest market for streaming analytics, supported by robust event-streaming infrastructure, widespread deployment of cloud-native data platforms, and the presence of leading technology vendors. Vendors are leveraging real-time analytics engines and integrated data pipelines to unify online and offline operations, optimize inventory flow, enhance customer engagement, and enable predictive decision-making. A focus on delivering hyper-personalized experiences, reducing operational latency, and deploying AI-powered insights across supply chains underscores the critical role of advanced streaming analytics platforms in maintaining competitive advantage.



In the Asia Pacific region, the market is expanding rapidly, driven by the adoption of high-throughput data processing platforms, the increasing number of real-time e-commerce transactions, and the integration of AI/ML for predictive customer insights. Key markets such as China, India, and South Korea are deploying streaming analytics to unify operations, enable personalized shopping journeys, and support large-scale decision-making. The growth of digital payments, IoT-enabled solutions, and government-led smart initiatives further accelerates adoption, establishing Asia Pacific as a key growth hub for streaming analytics worldwide.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 415 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Case Study Analysis



Transforming Relayr Challenges with Azure for Proactive and Efficient Operations

Real-Time Experiment Analytics with Apache Flink at Pinterest

Netflix Enhances Streaming Experience with Real-Time Analytics Using Apache Druid

Macy's Approaches Striim to Enhance Its Operational Efficiency

Striim Transforms Discovery Health with Real-Time Data for Enhanced Healthcare Delivery

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of Statistical Computation for Moving Data Streams

Rising IoT Data Streams Accelerate Continuous Data Processing

Scalable and Integrated Platforms Enable Efficient Deployment

Restraints

Limited Monitoring and Governance Increase Risks in Real-Time Data Processing

Opportunities

Expansion of Low-Code/No-Code Platforms for Broader Adoption

Quantum Technology Drives Next-Generation Data Insights

Challenges

Complexities in Maintaining Data Privacy and Regulatory Compliance

Impact of 2025 US Tariffs - Streaming Analytics Market

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Strategic Shifts and Emerging Trends

Key Impacts on Various Regions/Countries

US

Strategic Shifts and Key Observations

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Shifts and Key Observations

Europe

Strategic Shifts and Key Observations

Impact on End-use Industries

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Ecosystem Analysis

Streaming Analytics Platform Providers

Streaming Data Processing Engine Providers

Data Ingestion & Integration Solution Providers

Real-Time Analytics & Visualization Solution Providers

AI/ML-Driven Streaming Analytics Providers

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Real-Time Data Serialization

Machine Learning

Data Governance

Time-Series Processing

Complementary Technologies

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things

Edge Computing

Adjacent Technologies

Data Pipeline and Etl

Nosql Databases

