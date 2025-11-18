MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen to refurbish Frederiksholm Karré 8

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit Enemærke & Petersen has, through the construction partnership Byggepartnerskabet &os, entered into an agreement with Boligselskabet AKB, København for a sizeable refurbishment assignment in housing department Frederiksholm Karré 8 in the South Harbour district in Copenhagen. The project will be completed as a turnkey contract with a total value of DKK 237 million commencing with design from November 2025 to April 2026, after which the refurbishment work will run until handover in Q4 2029. The contract is conditional on schedule B approval being granted by the City of Copenhagen

The refurbishment is a master plan with support from the Danish Building Fund and includes, among other things, merging smaller housing units, establishing new roof homes, modernising kitchens, new bathrooms, new balconies, refurbishment of masonry as well as plumbing and electrical installations. 191 of the 231 apartments will be completely refurbished, while installations will be replaced in the others.

”We are very much looking forward to working with Boligselskabet AKB, København and our great partners in Byggepartnerskabet &os to modernise the homes in Karré 8 with quality solutions and create the best environment for the residents. We have good experience from other major comprehensive refurbishment projects, where we emphasise involvement and good dialogue with residents and other involved parties,” says Head of Partnerships, Johnni Andersen, at Enemærke & Petersen.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million. The order confirms Enemærke & Petersen’s strong position in the market for projects in multi-year construction partnerships and other collaborations.

Enemærke & Petersen is currently working on approximately 40 refurbishment projects for social housing organisations, including assignments in the multi-year construction partnerships with organisations Civica and KAB, which manages AKB, København. Partners in Byggepartnerskabet &os are Enemærke & Petersen, JJW Arkitekter, SWECO, SLA Architects and Norconsult.

