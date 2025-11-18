European Road Freight Transport 2025: 2% CAGR Forecast to 2029 Amid Consolidation, Labor Shortages, and Rising AI Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the pivotal themes shaping the industry's present and forthcoming landscape.

The EU road freight sector is currently contending with a multifaceted landscape, influenced by fluctuating demand, economic pressures, technological advancements, and sustainability obstacles. Geopolitical factors such as recent US global trading policy shifts and the ongoing war in Ukraine add additional layers of complexity.

Freight Volumes

The sector has experienced a decline in freight volumes, influenced by stagnant GDP growth in Europe and competitive pressures from Asia. Despite this, a 1.1% volume expansion is anticipated in 2025. The volumes are expected to grow at a 2% CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

Market Dynamics

Shippers face cost pressures from rising energy costs and intense competition from Asian markets. In early 2025, these pressures have eased due to reduced diesel prices. However, potential developments in the Middle East could cause diesel prices to climb. While driver shortages restrict capacity, subdued demand has lessened its impact on pricing, with road freight rates expected to remain stable unless fuel prices surge.

Technology

Though technology holds potential to enhance sector efficiency, its adoption remains limited, especially among small and medium enterprises due to low returns and scarce resources. The report outlines the digital landscape of 2025, including company profiles and market mapping. It also explores the role of AI, featuring 16 case studies demonstrating AI utilization by innovative firms in the market.

Driver Shortages

Driver shortages persist, with 426,000 unfilled positions in 2024, compounded by limited success in workforce diversification efforts. The sector also faces broader talent shortages in areas like tech literacy and data analytics. Collective industry efforts are imperative to tackle these challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Addressing these challenges requires concerted collaboration across the supply chain, innovation, talent development investment, and a readiness to embrace change. Small market shares of leading players necessitate a technological push for widespread adoption, as market fragmentation limits unilateral change implementation.

Key Insights:

European road freight growth remains stagnant with 0% market growth in 2024.

A tentative recovery is projected, with market growth expected at 1.1% in real terms by 2025.

The medium-term outlook suggests a stronger trajectory, forecasting a 2% CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

Top five players maintained a 4.5% operating margin in 2024, despite market stagnation.

Major consolidation occurred with DSV acquiring DB Schenker, yet the market remains fragmented and competitive.

Persistent labor shortages pose risks, with 426,000 driver vacancies reported in 2024 (IRU). Regulatory pressures continue to climb.

AI adoption is increasing, as evidenced by 16 case studies of active applications included in the report.

This Report is Tailored For:

Global manufacturers

Banks and financial institutions

Supply chain managers

Logistics procurement managers

Marketing and knowledge managers

Investors and C-level executives

Utilize the Report to:

Enhance strategic planning and identify growth opportunities.

Assess M&A activities and capture investment prospects.

Benchmark supply chain strategies and performance.

Guide fleet and technology decision-making.

Navigate policy and regulatory developments.

Evaluate supply chain risks and anticipate challenges.

Spot promising start-ups and innovative technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

1.1 Introduction

1.2 European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth

1.3 Summary of Market Conditions

1.4 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth by Country

2. Competitive Landscape - Comparison of European Road Freight Providers

2.1 Financial Comparison - Top 20

2.2 Comparison of M&a Activity in the European Road Freight Market

2.3 Employees and Fleet Comparison

2.4 Operational Analysis in the European Road

2.5 Comparison of Sustainability Initiatives and Performance

3. Trends and Developments in European Road Freight Digitalisation

3.1 European Road Freight Digitalisation 2025

3.2 AI in European Road Freight 2025

3.3 Digital Road Freight Market Map 2025

3.4 Digital Road Freight Profiles 2025

3.5 M&A in Digital European Road Freight 2025

4. European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

4.1 Ceva Logistics

4.2 Dachser

4.3 DHL Group

4.4 DSV A/S

4.5 Fedex

4.6 Geodis

4.7 Kuehne+Nagel

4.8 Lkw Walter

4.9 Rhenus Group

