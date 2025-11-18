GXO’s State-of-the-Art Distribution Center in Germany Earns Aerospace Certification

EN 9120 aerospace certification elevates quality, traceability and compliance for distribution of commercial aircraft parts.

DORMAGEN, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, today announced that its multi‑user facility in Dormagen has been certified to EN 9120 (AS/EN 9120), the aerospace quality management standard for distributors. The certification elevates quality, traceability and compliance for commercial aircraft parts in Boeing's dedicated area at GXO’s multi-user site in Dormagen, marking an important milestone in GXO’s multi‑year expansion in Germany and its commitment to high standards in Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE) management.

“GXO has long been an industry leader in providing mission-critical aerospace and defense logistics solutions, so we are extremely pleased to extend our partnership with Boeing to Europe,” said Paul Mohan, GXO’s Managing Director, Continental Europe. “The certificate granted to our state‑of‑the‑art facility in Dormagen exemplifies GXO’s commitment to reliable, compliant and time‑critical logistics for global aerospace leaders and sets the foundation for further expansion in the region.”

Quality, Speed and Compliance in Dormagen

GXO is the third-party logistics provider supporting Boeing’s commercial parts warehouse in Dormagen, which will store more than 9,000 unique aircraft parts. The location, near the Cologne and Düsseldorf airports, shortens delivery times for European airlines. The EN 9120 certification adds robust controls for airworthiness documentation, counterfeit avoidance and calibrated handling across the distribution process.

A Springboard for Growth in Aerospace & Defense

GXO has been an industry leading global operator of Aerospace & Defense logistics services for more than two decades, serving a wide spectrum of platforms across air, space, land and sea. GXO is one of the leading defense logistics providers in North America and, through its acquisition of Wincanton, is the leading supply chain provider to the UK defense industry. GXO’s experience is backed by a global network of 30 A&D sites, certified to AS9100/AS9120 with ITAR‑compliant processes, bringing proven practices to regulated, time‑critical supply chains.

For more information on how 3PLs enhance aerospace manufacturing, check out GXO’s latest report “Navigating the Skies of Growth” or visit https://gxo.com/industries/aerospace-defense.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

