HelixAI launches a new agentic operating system to bring the power of autonomous AI to life sciences

New operating system enables scientists to move from copilot to autopilot, unifying diverse in silico, wet lab research and scientists to accelerate innovation

Partnerships with NVIDIA, AWS and Sapio Sciences and over 100 in silico tool providers allow access to leading agentic tools with enterprise-grade security, data traceability and compliance

HelixAI is led by an AI native team with experience from Astellas, McKinsey &Co, and Causaly, supported by the leading international healthcare investment advisor, GHO Capital





Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, November 18, 2025 – HelixAI, a life science AI company creating an agentic operating system to transform R&D, launches its first-in-class agentic OS today at the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit (AIDDD) in Boston, Massachusetts.

The platform is designed to enable life sciences companies to achieve the innovation promise of AI by focusing on insight, not process. AI uptake is at a tipping point in life science R&D organizations, with spending predicted to accelerate from $4 billion in 2025 to $20 billion by 20301. This is already reducing preclinical drug development timelines by up to 40%2 in some instances, and investment in autonomous lab platforms is accelerating sharply.

But scientists are feeling overwhelmed by 300+ R&D AI products and hundreds of open source tools now available in life science R&D3. The volume and speed of innovation creates challenges for biopharma teams to test, scale and implement these tools, often leading to low adoption and inertia among scientists.

HelixAI has created the first agentic operating system which facilitates the straightforward construction of intricate pipelines incorporating open-source tools, commercial products, customer developed agents, scientists input, and laboratories. This system operates as a fully automated pipeline, maintaining complete data traceability for all executed work, including the inputs and outputs of every step.

The HelixAI platform takes the pain out of using multiple tools and agents, autonomously executing advanced in silico workflows and seamlessly integrating these with feedback from in vitro wet laboratory testing, including lab-in-the-loop and closed loop research infrastructure. This turns what’s now a convoluted, multi-step process into a single, efficient and iterative activity to enable scientists to focus on accelerated discovery, ultimately enabling them to get better medicines to market faster.

The HelixAI operating system features enterprise-quality security with full data traceability and compliance, while providing access to world class compute and over 100 embedded tools. This comprehensive capability is enabled through strategic partnerships with NVIDIA, AWS, and Sapio Sciences and an extensive network of partners including Simulations Plus, CCDC, Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye), Optibrium, and DISGENET – all designed to integrate seamlessly with a company’s own R&D agents.

Kevin Cramer, Founder and CEO of HelixAI, commented: “The biopharma industry is investing heavily in powerful in-silico R&D tools that are under-utilized because they’re often too difficult to operate or operate at scale. Biopharma research leaders need a way to connect discovery pipelines and integrate the various agents their teams are building. HelixAI democratizes access to these pipelines and tools for scientists with an agentic operating system that works with unprecedented autonomy, moving life science R&D from copilot to autopilot and allowing teams to focus on innovation.”

"A critical oversight in current practices is the provision of tools to scientists without comprehensive traceability of tool calls, inputs, and outputs. This lack of oversight poses a significant risk of intellectual property issues in the future if left unaddressed. The HelixAI team recognizes these challenges faced by R&D organizations and has engineered an enterprise-ready platform that delivers complete security, data traceability, compliance, and robust compute power. HelixAI is purpose-built for the life sciences sector, designed to simplify AI implementation, thereby enabling teams to substantially scale in silico science for the accelerated delivery of improved therapeutic agents."

“Democratizing access to AI is a fundamental part of our philosophy at AWS,” added Jason Decker, Data and AI Sales Leader at AWS. “By working with HelixAI, we're giving life sciences organizations of all sizes access to proven compute infrastructure and advanced AI and analytics capabilities that underpin innovation in research.”

About HelixAI

HelixAI is dedicated to transforming R&D by unifying tools and autonomous processes in a single platform, enabling scientists to deliver better medicines, faster.

We have created the first true agentic operating system for R&D, allowing research to move from copilot to autopilot. We enable the creation of seamless in silico workflows with true wet lab integration. By integrating scientific data from public, private and client sources with unlimited autonomous computation, HelixAI takes the pain out of pipeline creation, closing the loop between computation and the bench, and putting human scientists into the driving seat.

HelixAI is led by a team with decades of experience in science and bioinformatics and backed by one of Europe’s leading healthcare investors, GHO Capital.

Find out more online at: https://www.helixai.com

