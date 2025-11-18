FOURLEAF FEDERAL CREDIT UNION TRIPLES INDIRECT LENDING VOLUME AND EXPANDS NATIONALLY WITH ORIGENCE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND LENDING SERVICES

Irvine, CA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, a New York-based credit union with $14 billion in assets, has reached a significant milestone in its national expansion strategy, tripling its indirect lending originations and growing from a single-state operation to an eight-state footprint. This growth was enhanced by the engagement with Origence, helping FourLeaf Federal Credit Union to scale operations, streamline workflows, and maintain strong turn times.

From 2020 to 2024, FourLeaf achieved a 161% increase in indirect loan volume, a 255% surge in applications, and a 294% rise in the number of dealers funding loans. These results were accomplished with minimal additions to internal staffing, supported by Origence Lending Services’ business process outsourcing model, Origence CUDL indirect lending solutions, and innovative automation tools. FourLeaf also reduced funding turnaround times by 20%, improved look-to-book ratios by 28%, and expanded their leasing initiative with Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA).

“Our lease program was attractive to dealers, and with Origence’s assistance, we were able to sign these dealers and then expand the relationship as our retail loan program evolved,” said Chris Walsh, VP of Consumer Lending Product Management at FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. “We finished 2024 with $650 million in originations. We’ve expanded from one state to eight. The numbers are tremendous.”

“FourLeaf Federal Credit Union’s success is a powerful example of what’s possible when innovation meets strategic engagement,” said Tony Boutelle, CEO of Origence. “We’re proud to support their journey and help them scale nationally, streamline operations, and deliver quality service to members and dealers alike.”

FourLeaf’s success story is a blueprint for credit unions navigating growth in a competitive lending landscape. By engaging with Origence CUDL and Origence Lending Services, FourLeaf transformed manual processes, gained real-time visibility into loan queues, and ensured consistent dealer satisfaction—even during peak periods.

For more details on how FourLeaf Credit Union achieved these results, read the full success story here.

About FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) is a financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it has served for over 80 years. FourLeaf is the 16th largest credit union in the nation. In addition to providing competitive products and services, the FourLeaf Cares Program supports local initiatives through charitable giving, financial literacy, and volunteerism. A Certified Great Place to Work® and ranking among Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in New York” for midsize companies, FourLeaf is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account. FourLeaf offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. FourLeaf is part of the Co-op network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, FourLeaf is a best-in class financial institution that offers a wide array of products and services to meet members’ needs. For more information on FourLeaf’s robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit fourleaffcu.com or call 1-800-628-7070.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

