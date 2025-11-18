The 2025 Liaoning Football Super League Wraps Up - Dalian Team Crowns Champion with a 4-0 Victory

DALIAN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 15, the 2025 Liaoning Football Super League (known as " Liaochao ") concluded successfully at Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium. Dalian team secured the title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Benxi team in the final, with 55,678 spectators bearing witness to this exhilarating moment.

Hosted by the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau and organized by the Liaoning Provincial Football Center, the Liaoning Football Association, and the sports authorities of participating cities (districts), this year's event ran for more than two months after kicking off on September 5. It brought together 16 teams from 14 cities across the province, along with the Shenfu Demonstration Zone and Heishan County, with 63 fiercely contested matches. As a key vehicle for deepening football reform and advancing football revitalization in Liaoning, the " Liaochao " not only provides cities across the province with a high-caliber platform for competition and exchange, but also further fuels the public's passion for and engagement with the sport.

Beyond the pitch, the "City Super Bazaar" and a variety of supporting events were held concurrently, showcasing the distinctive charm of regions across Liaoning. From November 14 to 16, the 2025 Liaoning Football Super League Cultural, Tourism and Sports Carnival was staged at the outdoor grounds of Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium. The venue featured seven themed sections, including exhibition areas for cultural and tourism resources from all 14 cities in the province and a "15th National Winter Games" showcase, attracting numerous visitors. While experiencing the charm of football, visitors also gained a deeper understanding and anticipation of the culinary delights and scenic beauty of Dalian and Liaoning Province as a whole.

Source: Liaoning Provincial Football Center