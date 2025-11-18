24/7 Market News- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Receives Spider Silk Order from Global Performance Sports Brand, Marking Several Major Milestones

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Kraig Labs” or “the Company”) announced a major milestone in the commercialization of its recombinant spider silk platform, confirming that it is now fulfilling an order for customized spider silk yarns from a globally recognized performance sports apparel brand, as part of a confidential pilot development program to create a special product, which is under strict confidentiality until the sports apparel brand releases it.

This order, though small by design, marks one of the most significant commercialization steps in the Company’s history and a major milestone long anticipated by many shareholders, as Kraig Labs begins delivering spider silk super fibers engineered for elite-tier athletic applications. The collaboration validates the company’s position as the first and only commercial entity to demonstrate scalable high-performance recombinant spider silk production using traditional sericulture methods.

Delivering Spider Silk Super Fibers; A Real-World Breakthrough

Kraig Labs is currently processing a portion of its next-generation spider silk inventory into purpose-built, customer-specified yarns, which are expected to ship before the end of the first quarter. These materials will be used by the customer’s engineering team in a cutting-edge, high-performance application known for its demanding technical requirements.

While details of the initiative remain protected under confidentiality restrictions, the Company confirmed that the application is positioned at the highest tier of the global performance apparel market, where durability, tensile strength, elasticity, and weight-to-performance ratios are critical. Spider silk has long been viewed as the “holy grail” of textile materials due to its unique combination of properties, qualities that have inspired billions of dollars in global R&D attempts by synthetic biology giants, Fortune 500 apparel brands, leading chemical companies, and government-funded laboratories. Despite this, Kraig Labs stands alone in having achieved multiple “firsts” in the commercialization, scalability, and real-world deployment of recombinant spider silk.

This order comes on the heels of Kraig’s recent announcement of the production of specialty fibers intended for a globally recognized European Fashion house, which is still ongoing. Kraig has recently expanded its production footprint by opening up several facilities across Southeast Asia. Additional orders should be expected as the company continues to scale its production capabilities, and fulfills existing obligations

A Pilot Program with Outsized Significance

Although the volume of silk required for this pilot is limited, its significance is not. This program represents:

The first commercial deployment of Kraig Labs’ next-gen fibers into a globally recognized athletic development pipeline

A validation of the Company's scalable recombinant spider silk platform

A pivotal milestone in proving the fiber’s elite-level performance value

A potential gateway into multi-billion-dollar global apparel and advanced-materials markets

Reinforced competitive moat





For many investors following the company’s multi-year technical and production breakthroughs, this is the milestone that signals a transition from development to early commercialization, the point where partners begin integrating spider silk into products that could ultimately reach high-volume consumer markets.

A Commercial Inflection Point Years in the Making

This pilot program represents a turning point for Kraig Labs, transitioning the Company from a phase dominated by development, scale-up, and regulatory groundwork into the early stages of commercial integration with a world-class industry partner.

The Company has begun converting its recombinant spider silk inventory into precision-engineered yarns optimized to the customer’s specifications.

The significance lies in the strategic importance of the buyer and the performance-driven nature of the application. This segment of the market routinely adopts new materials only when they offer clear, demonstrated advantages. The fact that a globally recognized leader in high-performance apparel has advanced to this stage underscores the market’s confidence in Kraig Labs’ technology.

Kraig Labs Continues to Lead Where Others Could Not

Kraig Labs’ hybrid approach, merging molecular genetics with traditional sericulture, has made it the first company to demonstrate repeatable, industrially scalable production of recombinant spider silk. This technology could unlock not only advanced apparel applications, but also next-generation materials for:

Technical textiles

Defense and ballistic protection

Performance gear

Medical devices

Industrial-strength composites





Natural spider silks’ unprecedented strength-to-weight ratio, toughness, biocompatibility, and sustainability profile have driven decades of global R&D, with billions of dollars invested in attempts to commercialize it. Major institutions and multinational corporations have pursued spider silk, yet none have delivered scalable, repeatable production. Kraig Labs molecular biology team is working quickly to close the performance gap between natural spider silk and its recombinant spider silk.

Leadership Commentary

"This collaboration underscores the growing recognition of our material's potential in high-value, high-performance applications," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs’ Founder and CEO. "We are excited to support this project and a customer whose commitment to innovation aligns with our own. We look forward to showcasing what our spider silk can deliver at the elite level of apparel design and performance."

A Turning Point Heading into Commercialization

With this order now in process, Kraig Labs is entering a new operational phase, one in which commercial partners test, validate, and potentially adopt the Company’s materials for revenue-generating products. For long-time stakeholders, this development signals that the years of platform building, strain optimization, dual-facility expansion in Southeast Asia, and multi-cycle production ramp-ups are beginning to translate into high-value commercial opportunities.

Kraig Labs will release further updates in alignment with the confidentiality terms of the agreement.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

