Capital City Bank Rises in American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 13th consecutive year, Capital City Bank has been named one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” In the 2025 rankings, the Bank placed #37 out of 90 banks nationwide and #8 in the category of banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion, a significant improvement over its 2024 rankings of #56 and #15, respectively. Capital City Bank has proudly served its communities for 130 years and is honored to continue this tradition of excellence.

“This honor reflects the commitment of our associates, whose dedication and care define who we are as a company,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman and CEO. “At Capital City Bank, we strive to foster a workplace culture where people feel valued, supported and inspired to grow—both personally and professionally.”

Capital City Bank believes its associates are the lifeblood of the company and encourages their continual professional development and advancement. The Bank offers an excellent benefits package with comprehensive insurance, an associate stock purchase plan and 401(k), paid time off and a tuition assistance plan. The company also places great value on continuous learning programs, providing incentives to associates learning new skills and getting results using technology to streamline processes.

To further strengthen associate engagement and connection, the Bank launched several new initiatives in the past year:



The Spotlight, a recognition and rewards platform, empowers associates to celebrate each other’s contributions by sending shout-outs and awarding points redeemable for Amazon items, gift cards and more.

Navigator, a one-stop resource hub, connects associates to local support services for housing, food, childcare, wellness and other essential needs.

Together, The Spotlight and Navigator reflect the commitment of Capital City to supporting the entire associate, both at work and beyond

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs.”

Determining the “Best Banks to Work For” involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of associate surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual associates with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 associates working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

Results of this year’s program are available at www.americanbanker.com/2025-best-banks-to-work-for and in the November issue of American Banker magazine.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525