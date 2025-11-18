Forced from Home for the Holidays: Medical Teams International Gifts Provide Life-Saving Healthcare to People in Crisis-Affected Communities

Portland, Oregon USA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving. Christmas. New Year’s. These and other special occasions are anticipated and celebrated at this time of year. However, for more than 123 million people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or natural disasters, a holiday is yet another day of struggling for life’s basics, including essential healthcare.

The good news is that your generosity this season can help change that. Through the Medical Teams International Gift Catalog, you can make sure that people forced from home and living in crisis-affected communities receive life-saving medical care.

For every gift you give in honor of a friend, co-worker, or loved one, the recipient gets a beautiful, personalized e-card from you in their inbox. It’s meaningful, memorable, and lasting – for the person who receives critically needed care, for you, and for the person in whose name you’re giving. Gifts given before midnight on December 24, 2025 will be doubled up to $60,000 by a generous donor. Choose from the following and more:

Forced from Home and Illness Strikes

Stop Deadly Infections

For people living in refugee camps or crisis zones, a simple infection can turn deadly without treatment. Your gift provides IV fluids, antibiotics, and supportive care – everything needed to bring someone back from the brink of death.

Provide treatment for one patient: $58

Provide treatment for two patients: $116

Provide treatment for five patients: $290

Forced from Home and Weakened by Hardship

Save Malnourished Children

Without treatment, malnutrition can be a death sentence for a child. Your gift provides lifesaving nutrition therapy – whether through outpatient care for children who are stable, or hospitalization for those in critical condition.

Outpatient treatment for two malnourished children: $72

Hospital care for two severely malnourished children: $200

Forced from Home and Birthing in Danger

Safe Births for Mothers in Crisis

Last year, an estimated 28 million women gave birth outside of a medical facility, with no doctor or midwife present. This greatly increases the risk of death for mother and baby. Give displaced mothers and babies the protection of skilled medical care.

Safe delivery kits for 10 mothers: $170

Safe delivery kits for 20 mothers: $340

Safe delivery kits for 50 mothers: $850

About Medical Teams International

Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as refugees, internally displaced persons, and survivors of conflict zones and natural disasters. Daring to love like Jesus, we care for the whole person and serve all people. Learn more at medicalteams.org and on social media using @medicalteams.

Attachment