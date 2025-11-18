Omada positioned as a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix™: Identity Governance and Administration, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) vendors.

Omada, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Omada a Technology Leader and Emerging Innovator in the analysis of the global SPARK MatrixTM: Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Q4 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.



As per Dhyey Sherasia, Analyst at QKS Group, "Omada continues to redefine Identity Governance and Administration by blending cloud-native architecture with near-real-time governance intelligence. Its event-driven architecture, unified management of human and machine identities, and embedded AI assistant Javi empower enterprises to strengthen compliance and streamline decision-making. Its secure Cloud Application Gateway and BYOK support further enhances trust, making Omada a leading choice for organizations seeking agility without compromising governance integrity."

"We're honored to be recognized by QKS Group as both a Technology Leader and Emerging Innovator in Identity Governance and Administration," said Michael Garrett, CEO of Omada Identity. "This recognition validates our vision of modern identity governance, one that doesn't force organizations to choose between agility and control. Our cloud-native platform, powered by intelligent automation through Javi and real-time governance capabilities, enables enterprises to manage the full spectrum of identities with confidence. As organizations navigate increasingly complex digital ecosystems, we're committed to delivering IGA solutions that adapt to their pace of change while maintaining the governance rigor that regulatory environments demand. This acknowledgment from QKS Group reinforces that our approach is resonating with enterprises worldwide who need identity governance that works as fast as their business does."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, visit https://www.omadaidentity.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

