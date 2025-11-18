MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies™ Introduces New Limited-Edition Winter Seasonal Cranberry Orange Fruit Chew, Bundle Up Betty’s

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies ™, the all-natural, cannabis fruit chews handcrafted for specific health and wellness effects, is expanding its lineup with a new limited-edition batch of cranberry orange chews for the winter: Bundle Up Betty’s. Betty’s Eddies is one of the top-selling and award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

Now available at select cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware, each Bundle Up Betty’s chew is infused with a relaxing combination of THC and CBD. Whether you’re gearing up to celebrate the holidays or hibernate during the cold months ahead, the tart cranberry, citrusy orange, and warming winter spices of Bundle Up Betty’s will help you enjoy the spirit of the season.

“Our limited-edition Betty’s Eddies chews always bring creativity, excitement, and comfort to the seasons,” said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Director for Betty’s Eddies. “Bundle Up Betty’s draws on the nostalgic winter flavors that people naturally associate with cozy gatherings and holiday traditions. These chews are a delicious and comforting way for consumers to relax and enjoy all the winter season has to offer.”

Bundle Up Betty’s joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Ache Away Eddies PM for a pain-free night’s sleep, Betty’s Caramelt Away for cozy melty moments of mellow, and more.

Bundle Up Betty’s are available at MariMed’s Thrive dispensaries in Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware or visit www.bettyseddies.com to find another location near you.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty's Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty's Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.



