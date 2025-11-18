Diginex and EVIDENT Group Forge Strategic Alliance to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainability Data in Tokenized Assets

LONDON and HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a recognized sustainable RegTech provider specializing in ESG data, climate, and supply chain data solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with EVIDENT Group (“EVIDENT”), a licensed digital market infrastructure for tokenized alternative assets and private-market investment solutions. The agreement will enable Diginex's advanced sustainability data capabilities to be embedded directly within EVIDENT's platform for asset managers and investment partner community, addressing the escalating need for verifiable ESG metrics in the rapidly expanding sector of tokenized real-world assets.

As investor demand for tokenized assets, such as green infrastructure, renewable energy, and carbon credits continues to accelerate, transparent, real-time sustainability data has become a critical bottleneck for issuers and investors alike. Through this collaboration, EVIDENT will integrate the Company’s diginexESG and broader sustainability reporting modules into its platform, enabling on-chain verification of environmental impact, governance, and compliance data. With tokenized assets projected to exceed $10 trillion by 2030 and sustainability-linked securities growing at over 45% CAGR through 2028, this collaboration positions both firms to lead in delivering compliance-grade ESG solutions that streamline due diligence, boost investor confidence, and drives capital into sustainable projects.

"Tokenization is transforming how sustainable assets are funded, but without robust ESG data, it's like navigating without a compass," said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex. "Through the alliance with EVIDENT, we’re not just providing data—we're embedding trust and transparency at the core of tokenized markets. Our diginexESG software already supports leading global frameworks including GRI, SASB, TCFD, and WEF standards, and the agreement with EVIDENT will extend those capabilities into the digital-asset lifecycle. This strategic alliance positions both Diginex and EVIDENT at the forefront of a multi-trillion-dollar shift toward impact-driven investing."

The strategic alliance will leverage Diginex's proprietary ESG data collection and reporting software, which has empowered global enterprises to meet increasingly stringent regulatory and investor-driven requirements. EVIDENT's platform, with its focus on alternative assets including sustainability-oriented infrastructure, will for the first time offer seamless access to Diginex’s ESG tools, enabling EVIDENT’s asset managers and tokenized funds to showcase auditable sustainability credentials from inception through secondary trading. The collaboration builds on Diginex’s established ESG and compliance technology and EVIDENT’s licensed digital-asset infrastructure, that will create a framework for improved sustainability reporting within tokenized real-world assets.

Dr Florian M. Spiegl, Founder & CEO of EVIDENT Group, added: "At EVIDENT, we're building the next-generation infrastructure for private markets to bring new levels of access, liquidity and transparency. Amid strong momentum in asset tokenization, we are seeing rapidly growing demand for verifiable impact data from both issuers and investors. Our collaboration with Diginex will help us embed verifiable ESG insights directly into tokenized assets, enabling independent verification of sustainability claims. This is critical for informed decisions of our investment partners and will support issuers in raising capital for projects that truly drive positive change."

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

About EVIDENT Group

EVIDENT is a full-stack digital market for alternative assets, operating the next-generation digital infrastructure for private markets. The company is focused on unlocking the world's largest asset class for private wealth investors.

As a fully licensed institutional partner, EVIDENT holds a defining position by leveraging asset tokenization on blockchain to digitize the entire asset lifecycle—from primary issuance and administration to secondary transactions. EVIDENT operates a global, regulated marketplace serving major asset and wealth management firms, making private assets efficiently accessible and tradable.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.evident.capital/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

