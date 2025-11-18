Ålandsbanken Abp

Stock Exchange Release

18 November 2025 at 14.55 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp considers issuance of Additional Tier 1 Notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) is considering the issuance of Additional Tier 1 floating rate notes (the “Notes”). The Notes are perpetual and Ålandsbanken may use its right to redeem or repurchase the Notes, subject to certain conditions, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The target size of the issue of the Notes is approximately SEK 300,000,000. The issue of the Notes is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Nordea Bank Abp acts as the lead manager for the issue of the Notes.

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

Ulf Bäckström

Head of Treasury

e-post: ulf.backstrom@alandsbanken.fi

tel. +358 20 429 3684

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of Notes to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the Notes. Consequently, this communication is addressed to and directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (b) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.