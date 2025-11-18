Entera Bio to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference

JERUSALEM, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENTX), (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of oral peptide and protein replacement therapies, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Miranda Toledano, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference, details as below.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings)

Date and Time: December 3 at 9:10-9:30AM in Sevilla A

Location: In person, December 3-5, 2024 Coral Gables, Florida

A live webcast of the discussion will be available at the link below. A replay will remain accessible for 90 days following the event.

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore52/entx/2393886



About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1 and GLP-2. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndromes; and first oral GLP-2 peptide as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

