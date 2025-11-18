SCHMID wins Innovation Award productronica 2025 for InfinityLine L+

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD), is proud to announce that its InfinityLine L+ has been awarded the Innovation Award productronica 2025 in the category Cluster PCB & EMS. The award recognizes SCHMID’s pioneering contribution to next-generation manufacturing through its novel Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) solution for large-format substrates.

The InfinityLine L+ enables CMP processing of rectangular substrates and PCBs up to 24.5” × 24.5”, delivering outstanding flatness and uniformity. The system is particularly suited for advanced build-up technologies in panel level packaging and SLP applications, including SCHMID’s own “Àny layer ET-Board”, as well as SAP, TGV, and glass substrate technologies. It is a key enabler for sub-5 µm structures in high-volume manufacturing.

“Winning the Innovation Award at productronica 2025 underlines SCHMID’s role as a technology leader in advanced electronics manufacturing,” says Christian Schmid, CEO of the SCHMID Group. “The InfinityLine L+ demonstrates how our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and engineering excellence continues to shape the future of sustainable, high-performance production technologies.”

Meeting new challenges in substrate manufacturing

Processing large, fragile, and non-ductile materials presents unique challenges. Conventional CMP systems are typically limited to wafers up to Ø300 mm and cannot accommodate the thin, often flexible nature of large panels. Variations in layer thickness, material combinations, and topography demand precise control and high throughput, requirements that exceed traditional wafer-based CMP concepts.

A new approach to planarization

The InfinityLine L+ introduces a groundbreaking design concept: slurry is applied centrally and evenly distributed across the surface through the polishing pad. Sensitive substrates are supported and fixed by a dedicated clamping and backing system. Newly developed zone control, precise endpoint detection, and automated panel exchange ensure maximum flatness, process stability, and productivity with minimal downtime.

“This award validates our technological vision to transfer semiconductor-grade CMP precision to much larger substrates,” explains Steffen Beck, Director of Technology at SCHMID. “The InfinityLine L+ is a true breakthrough, enabling sub-5 µm structures, outstanding uniformity, and scalable automation for advanced packaging, SLP, and glass substrate applications.”

Technology and benefits

Operating according to SCHMID’s “Oscar” principle, the InfinityLine L+ combines low slurry consumption, high removal rates, and excellent uniformity. Features such as platen cooling, variable pressure control, and vacuum clamping with in-situ pressure monitoring further enhance process reliability.

Its modular architecture allows for the fast exchange of consumables and real-time monitoring of all process parameters, guaranteeing reproducible results and maximum uptime.

Applications and target markets

The InfinityLine L+ transfers semiconductor-grade CMP technology to significantly larger substrates and addresses the needs of:

Manufacturers of substrates for AI and emerging technologies

High-end SLP and advanced packaging producers

Glass-core and substrate manufacturers

Photonics and optoelectronics companies

Universities and research centers in microsystems, materials science, and electronics





A new benchmark in advanced packaging

By bridging the gap between semiconductor wafer processes and the demands of next-generation substrates, SCHMID’s InfinityLine L+ sets a new industry standard. It combines precision, adaptability, and automation, providing a scalable solution ready for cluster integration with up to four systems, fully automated loading and unloading via FOUP, and optional integration with the InfinityLine H+ inline cleaning system.

Thank you to everyone who made this success possible!

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

