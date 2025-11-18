“The Great Mobility Shift: The Next Era of Automotive Transformation”: Element Fleet Management shares the latest insights on trends transforming fleet and mobility through 2035

New global whitepaper explores the four forces transforming mobility over the next 10 years: alternative energy, autonomous vehicles, AI, and embedded access.

From robotaxis to long-haul freight, autonomous vehicles could reduce operating costs by up to 57 per cent for trucking fleets while redefining urban transport economics.

for trucking fleets while redefining urban transport economics. By 2035, AI and connectivity will handle 15 per cent of fleet work decisions autonomously , turning vehicles into intelligent, self-learning systems that operate like distributed networks.

, turning vehicles into intelligent, self-learning systems that operate like distributed networks. The next evolution of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) will be Mobility-as-a-Feature (MaaF) , integrated seamlessly into everyday life, from real estate to healthcare to logistics.

, integrated seamlessly into everyday life, from real estate to healthcare to logistics. Electric vehicles will increasingly connect back to the grid through Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, turning fleets into mobile energy assets that help stabilize and support renewable energy systems.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today released “The Great Mobility Shift: The Next Era of Automotive Transformation”, a global whitepaper assessing how technology, policy, and consumer behavior are redefining global mobility through 2035.

Drawing on insights from more than a dozen global thought leaders – including academic experts from Stanford University, the University of Toronto, the University of Sydney, and Ontario Tech University – and data spanning more than 30 countries, the whitepaper analyzes the road ahead through the lens of technology, trust, and transformation. It offers actionable insights for fleet and corporate leaders, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and policymakers navigating the decade of disruption ahead.

“The future of mobility is being shaped now, in real time,” said Kobi Eisenberg, President of Element Mobility and Autofleet. “Our goal with this whitepaper was to separate what’s hype from what’s truly transformative and provide insight into how fleets can adapt to play an even bigger role in the value chain of mobility.”

Four mobility forces defining the next decade:

Autonomous vehicles: Lower costs, safer operations, and higher utilization make the business case strong, but broad adoption will depend on consistent regulation and public trust.

Lower costs, safer operations, and higher utilization make the business case strong, but broad adoption will depend on consistent regulation and public trust. Artificial intelligence: Already powering predictive analytics, safety systems, and digital twins across connected fleets, AI’s next leap will come as platforms integrate seamlessly across vehicles, infrastructure, and energy systems.

Already powering predictive analytics, safety systems, and digital twins across connected fleets, AI’s next leap will come as platforms integrate seamlessly across vehicles, infrastructure, and energy systems. Alternative energy: Electric Vehicles (EVs) are shifting from early adoption to mainstream and are forecasted to account for 55 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales globally by 2035.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are shifting from early adoption to mainstream and are forecasted to account for 55 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales globally by 2035. Mobility-as-a-Feature (embedded and on-demand mobility): The evolution of Mobility-as-a-Service will embed mobility into daily life — from housing and healthcare to logistics — turning access into a seamless, integrated experience.



“These technologies are not developing in isolation. Their convergence is what will drive systemic change,” said Avninder Buttar, Senior Vice President and Head of Electrification at Element. “We remain focused on delivering the reliable, data-driven fleet management solutions our clients depend on today, while helping them prepare for a future where vehicles, infrastructure, and energy systems are deeply connected.”

The whitepaper underscores Element’s strategic and continued leadership role in shaping the future of intelligent fleet technology, where mobility is smarter, more sustainable, and seamlessly connected across global fleet ecosystems. Read the report here: https://elementfleet.com/thegreatmobilityshift

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the world’s largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. Operating across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, with global reach through our Autofleet platform, Element provides end-to-end fleet management solutions, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, EV integration, and remarketing. Purpose-driven and client-centric, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. By combining deep fleet expertise with advanced digital capabilities, we unlock real-time data insights and dynamic planning that maximize efficiency and performance. Through Element Mobility, we drive innovation and develop transformative partnerships that shape the future of intelligent fleet and mobility management. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

