Canon Medical Highlights Vertical Integration of MRI Portfolio at RSNA 2025

Tustin, Ca, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., highlights its vertical integration of its magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) portfolio which encompasses the in-house design and manufacturing of key system components, including magnets, and radiofrequency (RF) coils, along with an integrated AI-powered workflow. Canon Medical will showcase how this integration is designed to support system harmony and workflow efficiency at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 annual meeting (Booth #7313).

By overseeing the design and production of magnets for both 1.5T and 3T systems, as well as RF coils, Canon has created a comprehensive hardware platform. This platform is connected to Canon's proprietary post-processing solutions, Vitrea and Olea, to create a streamlined pipeline from image acquisition to diagnostic review.

"Our control over the engineering and manufacturing process allows us to design and optimize the MRI system to achieve a consistent performance profile," said Mark Totina, Director, MR Business Unit, at Canon Medical Systems USA. "We believe that when our magnets, gradients, and coils are matched with our AI software, it can help reduce integration challenges and is designed to deliver a greater level of performance."

A Comprehensive AI-Integrated Workflow

Canon's portfolio includes an AI-integrated workflow that begins before the patient enters the magnet. The ecosystem includes:

Ceiling Camera: Aims to assist with automated patient positioning.

Auto Scan Assist & AI Slice Alignment: Designed for simplified, consistent exam setup.

Iterative Motion Correction (IMC): AI-powered motion correction to help mitigate scan repeats.

Advanced integrated IQ Engine (AiCE) and Precise IQ Engine (PIQE): Deep Learning-based reconstruction and post-processing for image quality.

To date, Canon's AI-powered post-processing features have been utilized in over 550,000 cases. *

Clinical Experience and Platform Enhancements

The clinical application of Canon's approach is demonstrated by sites such as Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI). At SDMI, the Canon Galan Supreme Edition 3T MR system has supported a high-volume workflow, imaging nearly 3,000 patients since its implementation in May 2025, averaging 20 studies per day. This efficiency helps support a streamlined patient experience, augmented by integrated AI features, including AiCE and PIQE, which are designed to deliver consistent, high-quality imaging.

Following this launch, Canon is expanding its Version 10 software upgrade to its newest 1.5T platforms, including the Vantage Orian and Vantage Fortian systems. This upgrade makes advanced features from 3T systems available on the 1.5T fleet.

Visit Canon at RSNA 2025

Experience Canon's MRI portfolio at RSNA 2025 in Chicago, November 30 – December 4, at the Canon Medical Booth #7313. Watch demonstrations of the AI workflow and discover the company's approach to vertical integration.

*Based on internal data. AI has been employed across the Fortian, Orian, and Galan systems.