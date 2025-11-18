Edible Garden’s New Poultry Mix Display Hits Walmart Stores as Holiday Season Kicks Off

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that its popular Poultry Mix—a fresh combination of rosemary, thyme, and sage—will be available at select Walmart locations in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Offered in a larger 3 oz. clamshell, Poultry Mix provides shoppers with a fresher, higher-value alternative to traditional herb packs by delivering three essential holiday herbs in one convenient format. To maximize store visibility and drive seasonal sales, the product will also be shipped with a custom-designed, branded display unit created exclusively for Walmart. This merchandising enhancement is intended to make the item easier for customers to locate during the busy holiday shopping period.

Edible Garden continues to be a strong sustainability partner to Walmart and is recognized as a Giga Guru participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton, which seeks to remove one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the global supply chain by 2030. Through more efficient routing, expanded backhauling logistics, and sustainable packaging strategies, Edible Garden continues to contribute meaningful reductions in carbon emissions as documented in the Company’s annual Project Gigaton reporting.

“As families prepare their favorite holiday meals, we’re excited to make our Poultry Mix available at Walmart stores, giving shoppers an easy, convenient, and sustainable way to bring fresh flavor to their holiday celebrations,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This product continues to be a seasonal favorite, and introducing it into Walmart supports our commitment to delivering high-value, Zero-Waste Inspired® solutions to consumers. We are proud to contribute to Walmart’s Project Gigaton as a Giga Guru partner, demonstrating how responsible agriculture and smart logistics can meaningfully reduce environmental impact.”

Edible Garden’s Poultry Mix, along with its full line of organic herbs and fresh-cut clamshell offerings, will be available in Walmart’s produce department throughout the holiday period, reinforcing the Company’s strong retail partnerships and its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products for consumers nationwide.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

