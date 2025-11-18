Avia Unveils Next-Gen Hands-Free Smart Lock Ready to Support Upcoming Aliro UWB Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avia , an award-winning pioneer in the smart home security sector, today announced the development of the Avia Aurora smart lock. Set to redefine home access, once the upcoming Aliro specification is released, this groundbreaking device will utilise cutting-edge Aliro ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, to deliver a truly hands-free, seamless unlocking experience.

The Avia Aurora lock is designed to eliminate the daily fumbling for keys or phones whilst carrying the groceries or a young child. By leveraging the spatial awareness of the upcoming Aliro UWB, the lock can precisely and securely detect the user's presence as they approach their door. With a smartphone in a pocket, bag, or even just in hand, the door automatically and securely unlocks, allowing for effortless entry. This technology not only offers unparalleled convenience but also provides a new level of security by distinguishing a person walking toward the door from someone simply passing by.

"We believe that true convenience is invisible, and with Avia Aurora, we're making home access fundamentally easier and smarter," said Mike Derham, Chairman of Avia. "Aliro’s upcoming UWB technology is a game-changer, enabling a magical, 'just walk up' experience that current Bluetooth and Wi-Fi locks simply can't match."

Avia is poised to lead the next generation of smart security devices with this advanced technology. The Avia Aurora smart lock is currently in development, with a full product launch to be announced later this year.

Avia Aurora Smart Lock with the upcoming Aliro UWB technology. Unlock your Door Hands-Free with any Smartphone in your Pocket. Smart Deadbolt with Illuminated Keypad. (Nickel)





Special Features

Aliro technology coming soon Unlock your door hands-free with UWB proximity sensing technology Works with Apple Home, Google, Alexa Award-winning design 3-year electronics warranty 10-year mechanical warranty Integrated Back-Lit Keypad Scheduled Pin Codes

Product Details

Unlocks your door automatically as you approach with smartphone in pocket

Handsfree access – great for when carrying groceries or kids!

Integrated illuminated keypad

Award-winning design

2x NFC Key Fobs + backup key included

‘AAA’ rated secure design

Configurable auto-lock

Powerful Avia app

Operate remotely and share guest PIN code access*

Multiple users can have access*

Like all Smart Home Key locks, these features require a home hub. (Avia Aurora works with Google, Alexa, Samsung and Apple Home hubs)

About Avia

Avia is the smart home security brand from Mighton Products, a UK-based window and door hardware manufacturer founded in 1983. Entering the U.S. market with the Avia Deadbolt+, the company brings a legacy of engineering excellence to the connected home space. The company also supplies U.S. window manufacturers with its Angel WOCD (window opening control device) for child safety. Avia products are designed for Apple Home Hub households seeking reliable, secure, and thoughtfully engineered smart home access solutions.

For more information, visit https://usa.aviasmart.com

