Labrynth to Showcase AI That Accelerates City Permitting at Smart Cities Connect Expo

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrynth, the first AI company purpose-built to fix America’s broken permitting and regulatory approval systems, will spotlight its explainable, audit-ready AI platform at the Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference and Expo, taking place November 18–20 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center outside Washington, D.C.

Labrynth CEO Stuart Lacey will speak on the panel “AI That Cities Can Trust: Transparent Logic for Faster Permitting,” joining policymakers and industry leaders to explore how cities can deploy AI responsibly to accelerate infrastructure and housing projects without compromising oversight or public trust.

“Permitting backlogs are choking economic development,” said Stuart Lacey, CEO of Labrynth. “Our AI platform and agents help governments act at the speed of decision - not bureaucracy - while keeping compliance airtight and decisions auditable.”

The panel will feature Sharon Woods, SVP of Enterprise Accounts, Public Sector at Invisible Technologies, and Mario Loyola, Senior Fellow in Law, Economics, and Technology at The Heritage Foundation. Panelists will share real-world examples of how human-in-the-loop, precedent-driven AI is helping local governments compress permitting timelines from months to days.

Among them: Labrynth’s deployment with the City of Lancaster, California, where the company is building a permitting intelligence layer designed to reduce application cycles, lower costs, and attract new business investment: which is already driving over 80% improvements in time and cost with greater accuracy and full auditability.

The session takes place Thursday, November 20, from 9:25–10:15 AM in Annapolis 2. For more information, visit fall.smartcitiesconnect.org/program .

To schedule a meeting with Labrynth at the event, contact Labrynth@KCSA.com.

About Labrynth

Labrynth is the first transparent AI company purpose-built to solve regulatory bottlenecks at scale. Its outcome-based models compress permitting timelines, reduce compliance risks and unlock faster revenue for PROPEL industries and local governments. Spun out from AI and agentic innovation powerhouse Invisible Technologies, and backed by AI HoldCo platform Infinity Constellation, Labrynth blends cutting-edge AI with human expertise to build a smarter, faster, and fairer regulatory system. Learn more at www.labrynth.ai .

Media Contact:

Labrynth@KCSA.com