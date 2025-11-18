Nordsee One Offshore Wind Farm Signs A 5-Year PPA With Shell

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) announced the signing of a five-year bilateral Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with Shell Energy Europe Ltd (“Shell”) for approximately one‑third of the production from its 332 megawatt Nordsee One offshore wind farm.

Nordsee One is located in the North Sea, in the German Exclusive Economic Zone and was commissioned in December 2017. Northland has an 85% ownership interest in Nordsee One, with the remaining 15% held by RWE Offshore Wind GmbH.

The facility is currently operating under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act regime, which is scheduled to step down in 2027. The PPA, secured through a structured tendering process, starts in June 2027 for a five-year term for the supply of electricity to Shell.

“We are proud to supply Shell with power that advances their energy transition goals,” said Christine Healy, President and CEO. “Our Nordsee One offshore wind facility is producing renewable electricity for Europe, and we are leveraging that strength to continue delivering value from our portfolio.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity. Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively

