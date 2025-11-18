Integer to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that members of its executive leadership team will participate at the following investor conferences in December:

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 2

at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 2 Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 3

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net .

