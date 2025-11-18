Proton Capital Announces Institutional Brand Launch Following 22.35% Calendar-Year Return in Flagship Strategy

Road Town, BVI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proton Capital, a quantitative trading and liquidity provision firm focused on digital assets, has officially launched its institutional branding following a strong calendar-year return in 2024 and continued global expansion.

Proton’s flagship Diversified Arbitrage Strategy, operating within a market-neutral framework, delivered a 22.35% return on proprietary capital in calendar year 2024, and a 9.64% annualized return in 1H 2025. This performance underscores the firm’s ability to consistently capture alpha across volatile and fragmented crypto markets. Built for institutional-grade performance, the strategy combines spread arbitrage, funding rate differentials, on-exchange yield harvesting, and quantitative signals. The approach is supported by in-house proprietary trading infrastructure built to optimize for latency, stability, and execution precision.

“We’ve built our platform from the ground up to deliver high-conviction, low-correlation returns,” said Cece at Proton Capital. “Our objective is not just to perform in favorable conditions, but to deliver disciplined, risk-adjusted value across market cycles.”

A Market-Neutral Strategy Built for Institutional Capital

Proton’s arbitrage product is structured to deliver stable absolute returns, regardless of market direction, through dynamic allocation and rigorous portfolio hedging. Performance data since inception (April 2022) through September 2025 reflects:

Cumulative return (ITD) of 83.24%

of Annualized return Since Inception (ARSI) of 18.93%

of Sharpe ratio exceeding 9.82

exceeding Maximum drawdown below 0.67%

The strategy’s low-volatility profile is particularly appealing to allocators seeking to diversify away from traditional beta exposure. The firm’s capital allocation framework, combined with denomination options in USDT, BTC, or ETH, provides added operational flexibility for investors.

Proprietary Infrastructure and Quantitative Edge

At the core of Proton Capital’s edge is its proprietary low-latency execution platform, developed by a cross-disciplinary team of quant engineers, traders, and computer scientists. The system supports:

Ultra-fast arbitrage execution across CeFi and DeFi venues

Real-time monitoring and strategy calibration

Exchange co-location and direct API access

Automated detection of market inefficiencies and risk triggers

This infrastructure underpins all of Proton’s strategies, enabling it to run multi-strategy deployments with high precision while adapting rapidly to regime shifts.

Beyond Arbitrage: Institutional Liquidity Solutions

While Proton’s trading strategies are relatively new to investors, the company has long been recognized by exchanges as a trusted liquidity partner. Through its tailored liquidity provision solutions, Proton Capital has established itself as an essential partner for trading venues and token issuers. These services include:

Custom-built market-making algorithms

24/7 execution monitoring

Cross-exchange hedging and order routing

Transparent P&L and latency performance reporting

To date, Proton has integrated with 20+ centralized exchanges, quoted 400+ assets, and delivered over $100 billion in cumulative liquidity, with >99.5% quoting uptime, signaling its operational scale and efficiency.

A World-Class Team with Cross-Market Expertise

Proton’s team is composed of seasoned professionals from the world’s top academic and financial institutions—including MIT, Stanford, and Tsinghua—as well as industry veterans at JPMorgan, Google, and leading digital asset platforms. The firm’s internal culture emphasizes systematic research, risk discipline, and deep technical innovation.

“Institutional participation in crypto markets is growing rapidly, and the bar for credibility and infrastructure is much higher,” Cece added. “Our goal is to meet and exceed that standard across every layer of strategy design, execution, and client experience.”

About Proton Capital

Proton Capital is a quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider delivering institutional-grade solutions across global digital asset markets. Specializing in algorithmic trading, arbitrage, and multi-venue liquidity provision, Proton leverages proprietary infrastructure and a disciplined market-neutral framework to generate consistent, uncorrelated returns for professional investors and partners.

Disclaimer

Proton Capital provides the information only for lawful use in any country or region and must not violate local laws and regulations. If you choose to access this information from any location, you do so at your own discretion and risk. It is your responsibility to understand and comply with any applicable local laws and regulations.

Proton Capital does not act as your investment advisor and assumes no duties or responsibilities related to the provision of this information. Investment in digital assets inherently carries risks and is highly volatile. Any forward-looking statements, backtest results, or other financial data are for informational purposes only, do not relate to any specific product, and should not be used as the sole basis for making any investment decisions. All historical backtest data and simulated results are for reference only and do not represent future investment returns.















