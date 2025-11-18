Premier Air Charter Delivers 76% Revenue Growth in Latest Quarterly Filing for the Period Ending September 30, 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,” “Premier,” or the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on November 14, 2024.The report highlights a 76% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase, with Q3 2025 revenues totaling $7,073,341, up from $4,021,355 reported in the June 30, 2025, filing.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Premier reported cumulative revenues of $20,376,185, representing a 33% increase compared to $15,296,059 for the same period in 2024. Another notable change is the improvement in Stockholder Equity, which rose from a deficit of $1,560,030 as of December 31, 2024, to a positive $873,331 as of September 30, 2025.

The Company’s revenue growth was partially offset by non-recurring equipment purchases and scheduled fleet maintenance, including servicing the two recently acquired Gulfstream G-IV aircraft. Premier anticipates these aircraft will join the active fleet in the near term, expanding service capacity for both domestic clients and international destinations.

“We are seeing a surge in our charter business, aligned with the broader momentum across the private aviation industry,” said Vincent Monteparte, Chairman of Premier Air Charter. “As we execute on our strategic plan and continue refining our operations, we are seeking to continue this trajectory.”

He added, “I am optimistic about the Company’s future and our planned expansion of operations into and through 2026.”

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including, but not limited to, delays in FAA certification or maintenance of acquired aircraft, fluctuations in fuel prices, availability of qualified pilots, customer concentration, and the Company’s ability to secure financing for fleet expansion the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

