Ahead of Holiday Shopping, National Campaign Warns Consumers on Dangers of Counterfeit Cosmetics, Personal Care Products

Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), the nation’s leading trade association representing the cosmetics and personal care products industry, launched a public awareness campaign with a simple goal: to help consumers feel as confident at checkout as they do after using their favorite beauty products.

The “Buy No Lie” campaign kicks off right before the holiday season, when unsuspecting shoppers are often most vulnerable to counterfeit purchases. Through a coordinated digital day of action, social media influencers, nonprofits, government agencies and association partners are joining forces to equip consumers with the tools they need to recognize counterfeit cosmetics and personal care products prior to purchasing them.

“Counterfeit beauty products threaten our industry’s reputation, but more importantly, they endanger consumers and devalue the billions invested in research, safety and innovation,” said PCPC President and CEO, Tom Myers. “That’s why we will continue to raise awareness and champion smart legislative solutions, such as the SHOP SAFE Act, to protect consumers’ health and well-being.”

Fake products can expose consumers to potentially harmful substances and undermine consumer confidence in the legitimate beauty industry. “By taking a moment to check before checkout, shoppers can make smart, safe choices that help protect their safety and hard-earned money,” said Myers.

“Counterfeit beauty products often hide in plain sight, disguised as irresistible deals in packaging that looks nearly identical to safe and trusted brands,” said Tesia Williams, executive vice president of public affairs and communications at PCPC. “As holiday shopping ramps up, it’s important to equip consumers with the tools to spot fakes and shop safely online. Public education is the first step to staying safe, and this campaign underscores our industry’s commitment to protecting consumers.”

Cosmetics rank in the top eight categories of most frequently seized products by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement agencies. Beyond the potential health risks, these illegal goods cost U.S. jobs, harm the U.S. economy, and undermine the $2.7 billion investment in scientific research and innovation that supports the safety and efficacy of new products and ingredients.



Safe shopping begins with strong policy and legislative safeguards. The SHOP SAFE Act is a critical step toward protecting consumers and holding counterfeiters accountable.

Learn more about the campaign and how to get involved at BuyNoLie.com.

About the Personal Care Products Council



