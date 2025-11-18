City of Boca Raton, Guident, and Circuit to Launch New Autonomous Shuttle Route

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Boca Raton, in partnership with Circuit Transit, Inc. and Guident, is preparing to launch MiCa, the city’s first autonomous shuttle, connecting residents and visitors within Mizner Park through a sustainable, technology-driven loop.





'Guident's MiCa Shuttle': Photo courtesy of Guident Corp.

The official launch event will take place 4:00 PM, Friday, November 21, 2025, at Mizner Park. Boca Raton officials, community leaders, and executives from Circuit and Guident will gather to mark a new chapter in Boca Raton’s commitment to safe, accessible, and future-ready transportation.

“This launch marks a defining moment for Boca Raton and for the future of driverless mobility,” said Harald Braun, Executive Chairman & CEO of Guident. “The MiCa is managed by Guident’s RMCC Platform which bridges technology and human judgment ensuring that every autonomous journey is monitored, secure, and safe.”

“MiCa builds on Circuit’s transportation services in Boca Raton.,” said Alex Esposito, CEO and Co-Founder of Circuit. “Partnering with Guident to introduce an autonomous service in Boca is about continuing to innovate while giving the community a safe, seamless way to get where they need to go.”

“With MiCa, we’re not just introducing autonomous technology we’re building a model of how cities, partners, and technology providers can create safer and smarter transportation together,” said Councilmember Yvette Drucker.

Event Highlights

Attendees will experience firsthand how autonomy and human intelligence merge to enhance community mobility:

An Official Launch Ceremony with city officials, partners, and community participation.

A RMCC Platform Showcase featuring live fleet telemetry, predictive safety monitoring, and real-time dashboards.

An Interactive Technology Zone including community engagement booths, local business rewards, and MisterO1 Extraordinary Pizza.

The Power Behind the MiCa Shuttle: The RMCC Platform

Guident’s RMCC Platform powers safe, connected, and intelligent autonomy through:

Safety Intelligence: Real-time vehicle oversight and predictive incident prevention.

Security Infrastructure: Encrypted data, system redundancy, and fail-safe operation.

Mobility Management: Fleet analytics, route optimization, and vehicle health tracking.

The RMCC Platform transforms autonomy from a vehicle-level feature into a city-scale intelligence network — giving operators, municipalities, and partners the tools to make mobility safer, smarter, and more efficient.

Looking Ahead

Following the MiCa launch, Guident will continue working with the City of Boca Raton and Circuit to expand route capabilities and enhance oversight technologies — setting a new benchmark for community-centric, autonomous mobility.

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit www.guident.com



About Circuit

Circuit provides all-electric, on-demand micro transit that makes short trips easier, more affordable, and more sustainable. Operating in more than 50 U.S. markets, Circuit has delivered millions of rides that connect people to jobs, shops, healthcare, and local destinations. Through partnerships with cities, local governments, and private properties, Circuit helps reduce congestion, cut emissions, and strengthen local economies.

www.ridecircuit.com



About the City of Boca Raton

Boca Raton is the second largest city in the Palm Beaches and a place where history, culture and innovation come together. Inspired by Addison Mizner’s Mediterranean Revival style, the city has grown into a vibrant community with renowned arts, beautiful beaches, and an extensive parks system that supports an active, outdoor lifestyle.

Home to more than 30 corporate headquarters and the birthplace of the IBM personal computer, Boca Raton remains a hub for business, education and research, supported by three nationally ranked universities and top-tier schools. www.myboca.us.



Media Contact:

aertorteguy@guident.co

Adrian Ertorteguy – Guident Marketing Director

