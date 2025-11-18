GraniteShares Launches YieldBOOST™ Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SEMY) and YieldBOOST™ Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ: NUGY)

New funds seek to generate income through options strategies tied to leveraged ETFs in two key market sectors

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a leading issuer of innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two new funds under its YieldBOOST™ ETF family:

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST™ Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SEMY) offers investors a way to earn potential income from the semiconductor industry one of the fastest-growing areas in today’s economy. Through a systematic options1 strategy that sells put options2 on a leveraged semiconductor ETF, SEMY aims to provide income generation linked to the performance of the semiconductor sector and broader trends in digital innovation and AI development.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST™ Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ: NUGY) is designed to generate income linked to the gold mining sector, a market segment often associated with diversification and inflation protection. NUGY sells put options on a leveraged ETF tracking the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, allowing investors to potentially capture option premiums while participating in the broader performance trends of gold mining and global commodity markets.

“Investors continue to seek innovative income solutions that go beyond traditional dividend strategies,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “Our YieldBOOST™ suite offers a new approach by combining exposure to high-growth or cyclical sectors with systematic options-based income generation. These latest additions, SEMY and NUGY, extend the strategy into two of the market’s most dynamic areas, semiconductors and gold miners.”

Both ETFs aim to provide investors with:

Systematic options-based income generation on leveraged ETFs

Access to targeted market themes such as technology (semiconductors) and commodities (gold miners)

Potential downside protection through option premium collection



The launch of SEMY and NUGY expands GraniteShares’ growing family of YieldBOOST™ ETFs, which offer investors the opportunity to seek enhanced income potential through innovative options strategies linked to specific sectors and market indices.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer focused on creating innovative investment solutions for modern portfolios. The firm offers a suite of differentiated ETFs, including leveraged single stock, commodity, and income-generating strategies. With a commitment to transparency and efficiency, GraniteShares continues to expand its lineup to meet evolving investor needs.

For more information, please visit www.GraniteShares.com.

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10038

844-476-8747

info@graniteshares.com

1An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific fate (the expiration date).

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying Semiconductor and Gold Miners ETF

The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying Semiconductor and Gold Miners ETF’s share increases in value

The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying Semiconductor and Gold Miners ETF’s share decline, which may not be offset but the income received by the Fund,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying Semiconductor and Gold Miners ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by the Underlying Semiconductor and Gold Miners ETF.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.