High Fiber Food Market Size Exceed USD 105.07 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high fiber food market size stood at USD 42.32 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 46.35 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 105.07 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observed to grow as it helps to keep an individual protected from different types of major disorders, such as cardiovascular problems, obesity, diabetes, inflammation, colorectal cancer, and different types of digestive issues.

High fiber foods are quickly becoming the backbone of preventive nutrition,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Brands that combine great taste with functional fiber benefits and clean-label formulations are best positioned to lead the next wave of category growth.

Key Highlights of the High Fiber Food Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the high fiber food market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product type, the cereals segment captured the maximum market share in 2024, whereas the baked goods segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By fiber type, the high-fiber segment led the market in 2024, whereas the soluble segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By price range, the medium segment dominated with highest market share in 2024, whereas the premium segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment led the market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.



Major Beneficial Factors Helpful for the Growth of the High Fiber Food Industry

The high-fiber food market has been growing recently due to the increasing population of health-conscious consumers and the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders. The high-fiber food market is also expected to grow due to the array of benefits of high-fiber consumption, such as smooth digestion, lower cholesterol and diabetes, and reduced risk of colon cancer. High-fiber foods are also essential for people who are on a spree to lose weight. Hence, such factors help enhance market growth.

Innovative High Fiber Food Options

Product innovation is one of the major factors driving the growth of the high-fiber food market. Mentioned below are a few innovative high-fiber food options highly demanded by consumers lately, helpful for the market’s growth:

Millet-based Pasta- Millet-based pastas are gluten-free and ideal for consumers who are not able to digest wheat and gluten options. Such food options do not compromise on taste and texture, further fueling the market's growth. Such pastas are a blend of nutritious millets, such as jowar, ragi, and bajra. They are also high in protein, low in fat, and have a high nutritional profile.

Millet-based pastas are gluten-free and ideal for consumers who are not able to digest wheat and gluten options. Such food options do not compromise on taste and texture, further fueling the market's growth. Such pastas are a blend of nutritious millets, such as jowar, ragi, and bajra. They are also high in protein, low in fat, and have a high nutritional profile. Roasted Snacks- Roasted grains, legumes, and millets are ideal replacements for oil; deep-fried snacks are helping drive market growth. Such snacks are also available at mid-range prices, allowing price-conscious consumers to shop smartly. The segment also includes roasted nuts, which are both tasty and nutritious, further fueling the growth of the high-fiber food market.

Roasted grains, legumes, and millets are ideal replacements for oil; deep-fried snacks are helping drive market growth. Such snacks are also available at mid-range prices, allowing price-conscious consumers to shop smartly. The segment also includes roasted nuts, which are both tasty and nutritious, further fueling the growth of the high-fiber food market. Fibrous Pre-Mixes- Fiber-rich premixes and batters, inclusive of batters made from nutritional grains, beans, and other ingredients, help to fuel the growth of the market. One can buy batters to make dosas, chillas, and even breads.



Impact of AI on the High Fiber Food Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing the high fiber food market by accelerating product development, improving manufacturing efficiency, and aligning offerings with evolving consumer health priorities. In research and formulation, AI-powered algorithms analyze nutrition datasets, ingredient interactions, and consumer behavior to identify optimal combinations of whole grains, legumes, fruits, and functional fibers that enhance digestive health, glycemic control, and satiety. Machine learning models simulate texture, flavor, and stability outcomes, allowing manufacturers to develop high fiber snacks, cereals, bakery items, and beverages that maintain taste and convenience while increasing fiber content.

AI-driven predictive analytics optimize processing conditions such as extrusion, baking, and blending to preserve fiber integrity and maintain product consistency. Computer vision systems monitor raw ingredients for purity, moisture levels, and contamination risks, ensuring compliance with food safety standards. These tools help reduce waste, energy use, and variability across batches.

Recent Development of the High Fiber Food Market

In March 2025, Yo Mama’s Foods, a well-known brand for clean-ingredient pasta sauces, launched its high-protein and high-fiber pasta at the Expo West 2025. (Source- https://www.prnewswire.com)



New Trends of the High Fiber Food Market

High demand for plant-based and gluten-free fibrous snacks is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

High demand for fibrous snacks that can be consumed guilt-free is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Availability of different types of innovative fibrous options on various platforms is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Availability of fibrous food options in functional choices is another major factor for the high fiber food market growth.

Product Survey of the High Fiber Food Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Fiber Sources / Types Key Applications / End-Use Segments Representative Brands / Producers High-Fiber Breakfast Cereals Fortified and natural cereals developed for digestive health and satiety. Whole grains, bran, inulin, oats, psyllium Retail cereals, functional breakfast foods Kellogg’s (All-Bran), General Mills (Fiber One), Nestlé Whole Grain & Multigrain Breads Breads made with high-fiber grains for improved gut health and glycemic balance. Whole wheat, rye, oats, barley, seeds Bakery, retail, foodservice Warburtons, Dave’s Killer Bread, Grupo Bimbo High-Fiber Snacks Ready-to-eat snacks formulated with added or inherent dietary fiber. Chicory root fiber, oats, nuts, seeds, pea fiber Bars, chips, crackers, popcorn KIND Snacks, RXBAR, Hippeas, Nature Valley Legume-Based Foods Foods made from lentils, chickpeas, peas, or beans rich in natural fiber. Lentils, chickpea flour, pea fiber Pastas, snacks, ready meals Barilla Legume Pasta, Banza, Eat Real High-Fiber Fruits & Vegetables (Processed) Fiber-rich fruit and vegetable products used for convenience or fortification. Apples, prunes, berries, leafy greens Dried fruits, purees, juices with fiber Sunsweet, Del Monte, Dole High-Fiber Dairy Alternatives Plant-based milk and yogurt varieties enhanced with fiber for digestive health. Oat fiber, chicory root fiber (inulin), soluble corn fiber Oat milk, almond milk, coconut yogurt Oatly, Califia Farms, Chobani Oat High-Fiber Functional Beverages Drinks featuring added soluble or insoluble fiber for satiety and gut support. Inulin, polydextrose, resistant starch Fiber drinks, nutritional shakes Nestlé Health Science, Ensure Fiber, Kellogg’s Fiber-Enriched Bakery Products Bakery items reformulated to boost fiber without affecting texture. Oat fiber, resistant starch, fruit fibers Muffins, cookies, wraps Arnold Bread, Mission Fiber Tortillas, Fiber Gourmet High-Fiber Ready Meals Meal kits and frozen meals providing balanced fiber content. Whole grains, vegetables, legumes Frozen meals, meal replacements Amy’s Kitchen, Lean Cuisine (high-fiber lines) High-Fiber Pasta & Noodles Traditional and specialty pasta made from whole grains or legumes. Whole wheat, quinoa, lentils, chickpeas Retail pasta, foodservice Barilla Integrale, Banza, Explore Cuisine Fiber Supplements in Food Formats Fiber incorporated into daily foods for convenience. Psyllium, inulin, soluble fiber blends Nutrition bars, cereals, drinks Metamucil Food Blends, Benefiber snacks High-Fiber Pet Foods Fiber-enhanced formulations supporting digestive health in companion animals. Beet pulp, pumpkin, cellulose Dry kibble, treats Hill’s Science Diet, Royal Canin, Blue Buffalo



High Fiber Food Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of High Fiber Food Market?

The multiple health benefits of fibrous foods are a major factor driving market growth. Consuming high-fiber foods helps maintain a smooth digestive system, lowers cholesterol levels, helps manage diabetes, reduces inflammation, and is also beneficial for protecting against different types of cancer. The availability of fibrous food options at medium and premium prices across different platforms is another major factor driving market growth. Fibrous foods are also beneficial for consumers who wish to manage their weight. Hence, such factors also help fuel market growth.

Challenge

Excessive Fiber Consumption Damages the Nutrition Management

Consuming high-fiber foods is essential, but excessive fiber intake can be harmful to the body. When individuals consume more fiber than their digestive systems can handle, it may overwhelm normal gut function and cause discomfort. These reactions often discourage consumers from consistently using high-fiber products.

Excessive fiber intake can lead to abdominal discomfort, bloating, and gas. These symptoms occur because undigested fiber ferments in the digestive tract, creating pressure and discomfort. Hence, such issues may affect market growth. Consumers who experience these side effects may reduce their intake or seek alternative supplements with fewer digestive complications.

Opportunity

Multiple Health Advantages are helpful for the Market’s Growth

The health benefits of consuming high-fiber foods help fuel market growth. Consuming high-fiber foods helps enhance digestion, reduce the risk of various cancers, lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and support weight loss. Hence, such factors help enhance market growth in the foreseeable period. The availability of fibrous food options across different price ranges, allowing consumers to select the right option for them, is another beneficial factor for the growth of the high-fiber food market.

High Fiber Food Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the High Fiber Food Market in 2024

Asia Pacific led the high-fiber food market in 2024, driven by health-conscious consumers' demand for fibrous, healthy food options. Higher demand for fibrous, plant-based, and healthier options further fuels market growth. Growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and a population of health-conscious consumers with changing lifestyles are also major drivers of market growth in the region.

The availability of different types of fibrous food options across the medium and premium segments on various platforms also helps fuel market growth. India makes a major contribution to the growth of the regional market through the consumption of highly fibrous lentils and grains for ages, such as masoor dal, chana dal, moong dal, Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, and similar grains.

North America is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period

North America is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the high demand for protein-rich food options from health-conscious consumers. A protein-rich diet helps balance an individual's nutritional profile, which is beneficial for market growth. Such diets help keep one satiated for longer, which is helpful for market growth. A fiber-rich diet is essential when consuming protein to facilitate easy digestion.

Hence, the segment plays a major role in the market's growth in the region. The availability of different fiber types across platforms is one of the major factors driving market growth in the foreseeable future. Canada has made a major contribution to the market's growth in the region, driven by consumer demand for fibrous, sustainable, and healthier alternatives.

Europe is observed to have a Notable Growth in the foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to see notable growth over the forecast period due to rising numbers of health-conscious consumers, higher demand for healthier, sustainable alternatives, and greater awareness of the benefits of fibers. The region also observes growth due to product innovation, leading to the availability of fibrous food options in unique flavor. Spain has made a major contribution to the market's growth in the region due to high consumer demand for fibrous food options.

The Middle East and Africa Have Shown Significant Growth in the Market for High Fiber Foods

The Middle East and Africa have shown significant growth in the market for high fiber foods. Rising awareness of digestive health, obesity management, and preventive nutrition is encouraging consumers to include more fiber-rich products in their daily diets. This shift is supported by growing public health campaigns and an increase in lifestyle-related health concerns, which motivate individuals to choose healthier food options.

Expanding retail networks and a growing interest in functional foods are also supporting demand across urban areas. Modern supermarkets, online grocery platforms, and international food brands are making high fiber foods more accessible to a wider population. Consumers are increasingly purchasing cereals, whole grains, and fiber-enriched snacks as everyday dietary staples.

Trade Analysis of the High Fiber Food Market

Import & Export

1) Global Trade Indicators and Scale

Published market research estimates the global high-fibre food market size at approximately USD 15 billion in 2023, with a projected value of about USD 26 billion by 2032. This gives a sense of demand scale and supports the expectation of significant cross-border trade for fibre-enriched products and ingredients. Trade databases for “dietary fibre” ingredients show active import-export activity globally.

2) Leading Exporters and Importer Patterns

Data from trade-tracker services indicate that key fibre-supplement ingredients and high-fibre food components are exported by countries with strong processing capability. For example, a fibre-supplement tracker shows more than 1,770 import shipments and 1,770 export shipments across about 49 exporter countries. Import demand concentrates in consumer markets where functional foods, dietary supplements, and fortification programmes are growing.

3) Product Forms, Premiumisation and Trade Value

High-fibre food trade includes:

Dietary-fibre ingredients (e.g., soy dietary fibre)

Whole-grain flours or concentrates

Fibre-enriched ready-to-eat foods and snack items



4) Regional Demand and Trade Drivers

Large importers include North America, Europe, and parts of the Asia Pacific, where consumer awareness of fibre benefits and regulatory fortification policies are strong. Developing markets are also increasing imports of fibre ingredients to support local food-processing and fortification programmes. Trade data show market fragmentation and multiple shipping origins reflecting this pattern.

5) Regulatory, Formulation, and Labeling Influences

Trade in high-fibre foods is influenced by health-claim regulations, labelling standards and food-fortification policies. Exporters must ensure dietary-fibre content is documented, comply with nutrient-labelling rules, and often carry certifications for non-GMO, organic or clean-label claims. These requirements shape trade partner selection and form barriers to entry in some markets.

High Fiber Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 9.52% Market Size in 2025 USD 46.35 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 50.76 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 105.07 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



High Fiber Food Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The cereals segment dominated the high-fiber food market in 2024 due to high consumer demand for easy breakfast options amid a hectic lifestyle. Such options are high in fiber and require less preparation time. Hence, health-conscious consumers prefer to start their day with such nutritious options. Breakfast cereals generally are made from whole grains, dried fruits, and less sugar. Hence, consumers prefer to have it as their first meal of the day. Different types of muesli contain dry fruit, are available in no-sugar options, and are preferred by a conscious crowd. The ingredient label helps consumers identify their requirements and choose the right product options. Hence, the segment plays a major role in the growth of the high-fiber food industry.

The baked goods segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high consumer demand for these options across different age groups. Baked goods often contain high-fiber and high-protein ingredients. It makes them drier, denser, and flavorful. For moist baked goods, it is essential to use leavening agents to adjust their texture and taste. They also help manage the nutritional profile and are ideal for replacing fried food options without compromising taste. Hence, the segment plays a major role in supporting the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

Fiber Type Analysis

The high-fiber segment led the high-fiber food market in 2024 due to the multiple health benefits of high-fiber foods. Fibrous foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are helpful for healthy digestion, lower obesity and type 2 diabetes, and lower the risk of cardiovascular issues and colorectal cancer. These food options are also healthy for people who wish to lose weight or follow a healthy diet.

The soluble segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment in the foreseen period, as the form of fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel-like consistency in the large intestine. It helps ease digestion, lowers cholesterol levels, is diabetic-friendly, and helps with weight management. Soluble fibers, such as gums and plant pectin, are ideal for treating diarrhea. Soluble fiber is found in various foods, such as certain fruits and vegetables, oat bran, barley, nuts, beans, peas, and lentils.

Price Range Analysis

The medium segment led the high-fiber food market in 2024, as it comprises food options that are medium-priced and highly favored by price-conscious consumers who also wish to keep a tap on their nutritional profile. The segment features popular, medium-priced, high-fiber foods such as carrots, broccoli, brown rice, oats, lentils, whole grains, bananas, and apples. Hence, such options also form a part of the regular diet of most consumers. Hence, such factors help the segment support the growth of the high-fiber food sector.

The premium segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the growing number of health-conscious consumers. Hence, the segment involves high demand for premium food options such as blueberries, raspberries, avocado, flaxseeds, chia seeds, almonds, and quinoa. Such food items are high in fiber and protein, promoting smooth digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and heart health. The mentioned food items also aid weight loss and are therefore highly sought after by health-conscious consumers.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarket and hypermarket segment led the high-fiber food market in 2024, as these stores are readily available near residential areas, making it easier for consumers to shop for the products they want. Such stores also have a separate section for health-friendly products, further divided into various sub-categories. Such markets also have a separate section for health-conscious consumers following diets such as keto, gluten-free, or vegan.

The online store segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the convenience these platforms offer consumers. The growing e-commerce platforms offering a variety of fiber enriched food options are expected to fuel market growth in the foreseeable future. Consumers can get detailed information on different product types, including new products, further fueling market growth. The market also helps fuel growth in the foreseeable period, as the segment allows consumers to shop smartly and review products, which helps drive market growth.

Top Companies in the High Fiber Food Market

Cargill Inc – Cargill provides a wide range of fiber-rich ingredients including soluble fibers, whole grains, resistant starches, and plant-based fibers used in bakery, beverages, dairy, and nutrition products. The company focuses on digestive wellness, sugar reduction, and clean-label fiber solutions.

– Cargill provides a wide range of fiber-rich ingredients including soluble fibers, whole grains, resistant starches, and plant-based fibers used in bakery, beverages, dairy, and nutrition products. The company focuses on digestive wellness, sugar reduction, and clean-label fiber solutions. Archer Daniels Midland Company – ADM offers dietary fibers derived from corn, soy, wheat, and other plant sources, along with specialty soluble fibers designed for gut health, weight management, and functional food applications. ADM emphasizes science-backed nutrition and large-scale supply capability.

– ADM offers dietary fibers derived from corn, soy, wheat, and other plant sources, along with specialty soluble fibers designed for gut health, weight management, and functional food applications. ADM emphasizes science-backed nutrition and large-scale supply capability. BENEO GmbH – BENEO produces chicory root fiber (inulin, oligofructose), wheat fiber, and rice-based functional ingredients used to improve digestive health, texture, and nutritional profiles. Its fibers support sugar reduction and prebiotic formulations.

– BENEO produces chicory root fiber (inulin, oligofructose), wheat fiber, and rice-based functional ingredients used to improve digestive health, texture, and nutritional profiles. Its fibers support sugar reduction and prebiotic formulations. Kerry Group – Kerry supplies functional fibers, prebiotic fibers, and plant-derived ingredients used in snacks, beverages, cereals, and bakery products. The company focuses on taste, nutrition, and clean-label fiber enrichment.

– Kerry supplies functional fibers, prebiotic fibers, and plant-derived ingredients used in snacks, beverages, cereals, and bakery products. The company focuses on taste, nutrition, and clean-label fiber enrichment. Lonza Group – Lonza manufactures science-backed dietary fibers and nutritional actives used in supplements and fortified foods. The company focuses on gut health, metabolic support, and clinically validated fiber ingredients.

– Lonza manufactures science-backed dietary fibers and nutritional actives used in supplements and fortified foods. The company focuses on gut health, metabolic support, and clinically validated fiber ingredients. Tate & Lyle – Tate & Lyle offers soluble corn fibers, oat fibers, and resistant starches used to boost fiber content while maintaining taste and texture. The company specializes in fiber solutions that support digestive wellness and reduce sugar and calories.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product type

Baked Goods

Cereals

Flours

Seeds and Nuts

Vegetables

Exotic Fruits

By Fiber Type

High Fiber

Soluble Foods

Insoluble Foods



By Price Range

Premium

High

Medium



By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Speciality Store

Online Store

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

