Precision Marshall Steel Achieves 99.98% Same-Day Shipment with New Customer Portal, Demonstrating Live Ventures’ Modernization Playbook

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today announced that its portfolio company Precision Marshall Steel, a leading master distributor of tool steel products, has achieved a 99.98% same-day shipment rate on qualifying orders and launched a new 24/7 customer portal as part of its ongoing modernization program.

Precision Marshall, acquired by Live Ventures in 2020, supplies decarb-free tool steel and alloy in ground flat stock, drill rod, and plate to a network of distributors and service centers that have relied on the company’s products for decades. Since the acquisition, Precision Marshall has invested in new equipment, upgraded processes, and implemented digital tools designed to make it easier for customers to do business and to support increasingly time-sensitive manufacturing environments.

Under the company’s enhanced service model, orders placed by 5:00 p.m. Central Time ship the same day 99.98% of the time, helping distributors and their customers maintain production schedules and minimize costly downtime.

“Precision Marshall is a powerful example of how our strategy works,” said Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures. “We acquire durable, cash-generative industrial businesses, invest in modernization, and give strong managers the resources they need to serve customers even better. The combination of near-perfect same-day shipment performance and a new customer portal underscores how a legacy brand can become a digitally enabled leader under the Live Ventures umbrella."

The newly launched customer portal provides Precision Marshall’s distributors with 24/7 online access to account information, including order history, mill certifications and shipping documents. By pairing the portal with disciplined inventory management and a focused supply-chain strategy, Precision Marshall aims to make ordering tool steel as seamless as possible.

“Our customers are under constant pressure to deliver quickly to tool and die shops and other manufacturers,” said Tom Sedlak, Precision Marshall’s CEO, who oversees four steel companies within the Live Ventures portfolio, including Precision Marshall. “Distributors’ promise to their customers is often only as good as our ability to ship. Investing in our portal, tightening our inventory practices, and formalizing a same-day shipment standard has been about one thing: giving distributors confidence that when they order from Precision Marshall, the highest quality steel simply shows up on time.”

Precision Marshall operates as a master distributor, supplying pre-hardened, decarb-free steel blanks and plate products that become the tools and dies used in a wide range of industrial applications—from forming and cutting metal to supporting complex manufacturing processes in sectors such as appliances, automotive, and general industrial goods. “This company was founded and grew up right in the heartland of America’s steel industry,” said CEO Sedlak. “Many of our company’s customer relationships go back 60, 70 years, reflecting the depth of trust in the quality of our steel and the integrity of our people.”

“These are businesses that have quietly powered American manufacturing for generations,” Isaac added. “By investing in technology and operations at Precision Marshall and its sister companies, we’re strengthening the broader supply chain and creating value for our shareholders at the same time.”

Looking ahead, Live Ventures and Precision Marshall plan to build on these initiatives by exploring additional digital enhancements and targeted investments in equipment to serve high-growth end markets.

About Precision Marshall Steel

Precision Marshall Steel is a leading North American master distributor of decarb-free tool steel products, including ground flat stock, drill rod, and plate. For almost eight decades, the company has supplied distributors and service centers that in turn serve tool and die makers and manufacturers across a wide range of industries. Precision Marshall is known for its extensive inventory, strict quality standards, and exceptional on-time delivery performance. Precision Marshall Steel is a wholly owned subsidiary of Live Ventures Incorporated.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. The Company’s businesses span multiple industries, including retail, flooring, steel, and home products. Live Ventures seeks to create long-term shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, operational improvements, and disciplined capital allocation.

