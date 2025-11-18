CISO Global’s TalaTek Achieves C3PAO Status from the CyberAB, Empowering Cybersecurity Compliance Leadership Across the Defense Industrial Base

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced its designation as a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. This milestone reinforces the Company’s long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional compliance and risk management services to organizations across regulated industries.

Since 2014, TalaTek, a wholly owned subsidiary of CISO Global, has held FedRAMP 3PAO status, providing independent assessments and advisory services to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with federal security standards. Building on this foundation, the new C3PAO status positions CISO Global to support defense contractors and suppliers in meeting the stringent requirements of the Department of Defense’s CMMC framework: a mission-critical component for safeguarding the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and protecting national security.

“Achieving C3PAO status is a natural extension of our mission to help organizations manage risk and maintain trust,” said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. “Our proven expertise in advisory services and continuous monitoring ensures that clients not only achieve compliance but sustain it in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This is especially vital for the DIB, where cybersecurity resilience directly impacts the integrity of our nation’s defense supply chain.”

CISO Global’s TalaTek combines deep regulatory knowledge with advanced cybersecurity solutions, offering a comprehensive approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company’s GRC services include:

CMMC Assessments and Readiness Consulting

FedRAMP Advisory and Independent Assessments

Continuous Monitoring and Risk Management

Policy Development and Compliance Strategy

For more information about CISO Global’s C3PAO services, visit https://www.ciso.inc/capabilities/strategy-risk-solutions/

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services; our belief that receiving the C3PAO designation reinforces our commitment to deliver compliance and risk management services; our expectation that the C3PAO status positions us to support defense contractors and suppliers in meeting the stringent requirements of the Department of Defense’s CMMC framework; our belief that our advisory services and continuous monitoring ensure that clients achieve and sustain compliance; our belief that cybersecurity is vital for the defense supply chain of our nation; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients and are a profitable, resilient, and trusted enterprise. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

